PREDILIFE : STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH EUROFINS FOR GENETIC TESTING

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH EUROFINS FOR GENETIC TESTING

Villejuif, France, December 16, 2021, 5:45 p.m. - PREDILIFE (Euronext Growth: ALPRE FR0010169920), a specialist in innovative disease risk prediction solutions for personalised medicine, announces that it has signed a contract with EUROFINS for its genetic tests.

EUROFINS will perform genotyping of saliva samples collected by PREDILIFE. The samples provided will be analysed using Illumina chips, the world leader in the field, which can analyse between 700,000 and 1 million polymorphisms per sample. PREDILIFE will analyse these data to estimate the individual risks of the main pathologies, starting with cancers : breast, lung, colon, prostate, melanoma and cardio vascular diseases.

EUROFINS's industrial capacities can allow the analysis of several thousands of patients each month, thus accompanying the growth of PREDILIFE.

«I am delighted to have the support of EUROFINS in this medical adventure. The deployment of our predictive tests will be able to rely on the industrial capacities and the excellent brand image of this laboratory » concludes Stéphane Ragusa, CEO and founder of PREDILIFE.

Contacts

Investor Relations

PREDILIFE

Stéphane Ragusa

CEO

investisseurs@predilife.com

Press Relations

CAPVALUE

+33 1 80 81 50 00

info@capvalue.fr

About EUROFINS GENOMICS

EUROFINS GENOMICS, a member of the EUROFINS Group with facilities in Europe, the United States and Asia, is a leading international provider of DNA sequencing services, next generation sequencing services, genotyping services, DNA synthesis products and bioinformatics services for the pharmaceutical, diagnostic, food, agriculture, biotechnology and research markets. The company's strength lies in its broad customer base and high-quality, industrial-scale services for life science industries and academic research institutes worldwide.

More info at: https://eurofinsgenomics.eu/

About PREDILIFE

PREDILIFE is a pioneer in the design and development of predictive tests, which can enable each individual to define his or her risk profile for the occurrence of serious diseases. It uses artificial intelligence methods applied to clinical, genetic and imaging medical data. PREDILIFE markets MammoRisk® in Europe, a breast cancer risk prediction test and a multi-pathology prediction assessment.

For more information: www.predilife.com

Cette publication dispose du service " 🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key : mpxtk5pnZ5udmZ5slZ2Zm2NnnGdhlmiWZmOYmWhvl5+WbpxklGtll5abZnBjmWdp

- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .

Information réglementée :

Informations privilégiées :

- Autres communiqués Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/72423-cp-eurofins-vdef_gb_v2.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews WireRecevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com