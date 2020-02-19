Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Plastic Omnium-Ebitda à E1,005 md en 2019, en hausse de 9,5% Reuters • 19/02/2020 à 07:02









PARIS, 19 février (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA PLOF.PA annonce mercredi dans un communiqué: * EBITDA À 1,005 MD D'EUROS EN 2019 CONTRE 918,2 MLNS D'EUROS EN 2018 (+9,5%) * RÉSULTAT NET PART DU GROUPE DE 258 MLNS D'EUROS EN 2019, CONTRE 533,3 MLNS UN AN PLUS TÔT (-51,6%) * DIVIDENDE PROPOSÉ DE 0,74€, REPRÉSENTANT UN TAUX DE DISTRIBUTION DE 42% * ATTEND POUR 2020 UNE PROGRESSION DU RÉSULTAT OPÉRATIONNEL ET DE L'EBITDA EN VALEUR AVEC UN PROGRAMME DE RÉDUCTION DES COÛTS RENFORCÉ * PRÉVOIT POUR CETTE ANNÉE UNE GÉNÉRATION D'AU-MOINS 200 MILLIONS D'EUROS DE CASH-FLOW LIBRE Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur PLOF.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées PLASTIC OMNIUM Euronext Paris +1.41%