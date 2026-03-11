Peer‑Reviewed Study Confirms ABL Diagnostics’ CE‑IVD Whole‑Genome HIV‑1 Assay as a Global First

Independent clinical validation strengthens ABL’s leadership in the fast‑growing HIV drug‑resistance testing market



Woippy (France), March 11, 2026 – 8:00 a.m. (CET) - ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”) announces strengthened positioning in HIV‑1 genomics following the publication of a peer‑reviewed scientific article (Moriceau et al.) in Journal of Clinical Virology Plus validating the Company’s DeepChek® Whole Genome HIV‑1 Genotyping kit, the only full‑genome HIV‑1 genotyping assay holding CE‑IVD certification worldwide.



The study demonstrates that whole‑genome sequencing using ABL’s technology is feasible in routine diagnostic laboratories, provides comprehensive resistance profiling, and reliably identifies mutations across all genomic regions, including minority variants and mutations outside the classical pol region relevant to emerging therapeutic classes.



The article further highlights the robustness of the ABL Diagnostics workflow, which also includes the DeepChek® HIV Software, a CE‑IVD‑certified bioinformatics platform specifically designed to analyze and interpret any CE‑IVD HIV‑1 sequencing output, whether derived from target‑specific assays or from whole‑genome sequencing. This software processes raw FASTQ data and converts them into clinically interpretable resistance reports, ensuring consistent and standardized interpretation aligned with international guidelines.