ORPEA : Laurent Guillot nommé Directeur Général du Groupe

ORPEA's Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Laurent Guillot as Chief Executive Officer of ORPEA, effective July 1st. He will be responsible for developing and implementing the improvement and transformation plan to build the New ORPEA. His appointment to the Board of Directors will be proposed to the General Meeting scheduled for July 28. Laurent Guillot will act as advisor to the Chairman and CEO until he takes up his position.



Philippe Charrier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said:



“The appointment of Laurent Guillot as Chief Executive Officer will enable the Group to begin a new stage and launch the in-depth transformation process that will lay the foundations for the New ORPEA. This will allow it to respond better than ever to the current and future challenges in supporting elderly and long-term care. As I promised, ORPEA has done its utmost—in full transparency—to shed light on the allegations brought against it and to put in place the corrective measures that are required as quickly as possible."



