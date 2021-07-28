 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
OL GROUPE : JOACHIM ANDERSEN TRANSFERRED TO CRYSTAL PALACE
information fournie par Actusnews28/07/2021 à 18:35

Lyon, 28 July 2021


Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Danish international Joachim Andersen to English club Crystal Palace for €17.5 million plus incentives of up to €2.5 million and a sell-on fee of 12.5% of the gain realised on any future transfer.

Joachim joined Olympique Lyonnais in July 2019 from Sampdoria (Italy), and was loaned last season to Fulham (England) for €1 million with no purchase option. The 25-year-old fullback played 35 matches at OL and scored two goals. Selected to compete in the Euro 2021 with the Danish national team, Joachim appeared in three matches including the semi-final against England.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Joachim all the best for the continuation of his career in the Premier League after a full season at Fulham.

OL Groupe

Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr 		Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Opérations de l'émetteur (acquisitions, cessions...)

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/70527-olg-280721-transfert-andersen-gb.pdf

