OL GROUPE : APPOINTMENTS OF NEW DIRECTORS: TONY PARKER AND ANNE-LAURE JULIENNE CAMUS
Actusnews31/07/2020 à 18:00

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce that Tony Parker and Anne-Laure Julienne Camus were appointed as directors of OL Groupe at today's Ordinary General Meeting held behind closed doors as a result of the pandemic situation.

These appointments have increased the size of OL Groupe's Board of Directors to 16 members now.

Anne-Laure Julienne Camus' experience in financial affairs is a valuable addition to the Board's skill set.

Tony Parker's appointment to OL Groupe's Board of Directors takes his commitment to the Group to the next level following on from the June 2019 agreements with ASVEL. His presence will help unlock revenue enhancement synergies and accelerate development of the Group's projects, including the plan to build a new arena hosting ASVEL's prestigious EuroLeague basketball matches, as well as continuing to build the OL brand by harnessing his image and reputation around the world, especially in the United-States and China.

 

OL Groupe
Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr 		Euronext Paris - Segment B
Index: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services
ISIN: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services

Cette publication dispose du service "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : xZppkpZrk2zKl55ql8mYbmZpnGaTlWKVmpPHyGVxZp+Ua5pjlZdiaZ2bZm9lm2Vn
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Autres communiqués

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/64601-olg-310720-nominations-tp-et-aljc-vdef-en.pdf

OL GROUPE
Euronext Paris +0.47%
