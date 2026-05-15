ODIOT SA : Publication of Odiot S.A's 2025 Consolidated Annual Results

Publication of Odiot S.A's 2025 Consolidated Annual Results

Paris, May 15, 2026 at 6:50p.m.

ODIOT SA (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 – MLODT) announces the publication of its significantly improved consolidated financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, marking an important milestone in the Company's redevelopment.

As a reminder, consolidated financial statements bring together the results of all companies within the group — in this case Odiot SA and its subsidiary Odiot SAS — as if they formed a single entity, providing a true and accurate picture of the group's overall financial position.

As a company listed on Euronext Access, Odiot SA is not required to publish consolidated financial statements. The Company's new management has nonetheless chosen to produce and publish them since 2023, in a commitment to transparency toward its shareholders.

Only the standalone financial statements have been audited by Grant Thornton. The Annual Financial Report has been available on www.odiotholding.com since April 30, 2026, under the Investor Relations section.

Consolidated Financial Results ODIOT SA 2025 En euros 2025 2024 Revenue 1 483 000 1 124 000 Operating Revenue 2 188 000 1 124 000 Operating Income 119 000 (481 000) Net Income 1 004 000 (3 956 000) Financial Result 1 881 000 (119 000) Pro Forma Equity 1 362 000* (6 116 000) Financial Debt 829 000** 3 200 000

*Pro forma equity: reflects the (744,000) € equity as of December 31, 2025, plus the 2,106,000 € capital increase completed on February 23, 2026.

**Financial debt breakdown: bonds payable 665,000 €, bank debt 163,000 €, accrued interest 1,000 €.

Revenue grew 32% to 1,483,000 € in 2025, up from 1,124,000 € in 2024. It is entirely generated by Odiot SAS, the group's operating subsidiary, which manufactures and sells silverware and gold pieces. This growth reflects the commercial momentum driven by the new management, including a significant increase in European sales and the recruitment of a new sales representative.

Operating income came in at 119,000 €, an improvement of 600,000 € compared to 2024 (–481,000 €), marking the group's first positive operating result since the new management took over in 2024.

This performance reflects two complementary dynamics. At the Odiot SA holding level, the cost structure was significantly streamlined: payroll costs were reduced to 26,000 € from 78,000 € in 2024, and legal fees declined sharply as the restructuring phase came to an end.

At the Odiot SAS level, despite 32% revenue growth, operating income declined slightly compared to 2024 due to deliberate investments in future growth: significant purchases of strategic raw materials (silver and gold, whose market prices rose sharply), headcount additions, and higher fees related to business development. These precious metal purchases are reflected in growing inventory values and represent an appreciating asset on the subsidiary's balance sheet.

The financial result came in at 1,881,000 €, compared to (119,000) € in 2024. It primarily reflects the reversal of depreciation provisions recorded on non-strategic subsidiaries — Odiot Joaillerie, IFA, and Ecrin — that were divested during the year, as well as interest on intercompany current accounts.

Net income totaled 1,004,000 €, compared to (3,956,000) € in 2024, representing an improvement of nearly 5 million euros in a single year. This profitable result reflects three combined factors: a significantly improved operating result (excluding goodwill amortization), a strong financial result of 1,881,000 € driven by the reversal of provisions on divested subsidiaries, and a near-zero income tax charge of 2,000 €, as the group benefits from carried-forward tax losses. The group is profitable for the first time since the new management took over.

Equity improved by 5,372,000 € over the year, moving from (6,116,000) € in 2024 to (744,000) € in 2025, driven by the capital increases completed during the year totaling 4,367,000 € as well as the profitable result for the year. Equity remained negative as of December 31, 2025 due to losses accumulated in prior years. It turned positive in Q1 2026 following the 2,106,000 € capital increase completed in February 2026,

Financial debt decreased sharply from 3,200,000 € in 2024 to 829,000 € in 2025, a reduction of 2,371,000 €. This decrease reflects the partial repayment of bank debt as well as capital increases completed during the year, through which existing bonds and shareholders' current accounts were converted into equity.

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18 th and 19 th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères, Biennais and Rouge Pullon, further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant ®) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations Contact : investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A (Euronext Access, <FR0004152700> – Ticker: MLODT) www.odiotholding.com