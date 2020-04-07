Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Nexans-Baisse de rémunération du DG, prime pour les salariés Reuters • 07/04/2020 à 07:37









PARIS, 7 avril (Reuters) - * NEXANS NEXS.PA - LES SALARIÉS QUI DOIVENT SE RENDRE SUR LES SITES DE PRODUCTION RECEVRONT UNE PRIME MENSUELLE DE €750 TANT QUE LA CRISE DURERA * NEXANS ANNONCE UNE BAISSE DE RÉMUNÉRATION DU DIRECTEUR GÉNÉRAL DE NEXANS, DES MEMBRES DU CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION, ET DU MANAGEMENT (Bureau de Paris)

Valeurs associées NEXANS Euronext Paris +9.88%