New strategic Milestone for Biophytis: Official Establishment of Its Joint Venture in Asia

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), June 9th, 2026 at 7.00 AM (CET) –

Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the development of transformative therapies impacting longevity, today announces the official registration of its joint venture in Hong Kong, Biophytis Biopharmaceutical Group Limited, marking a decisive milestone in the implementation of the strategic partnership in Asia, which was announced on January 28, 2026.

This new entity represents a major step in Biophytis’ international strategy to strengthen its presence in Asia. It will be tasked with developing and commercializing BIO101 in the region, particularly for the treatment of sarcopenia.