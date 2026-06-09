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New strategic Milestone for Biophytis: Official Establishment of Its Joint Venture in Asia
information fournie par Boursorama CP 09/06/2026 à 07:00

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), June 9th, 2026 at 7.00 AM (CET) –
Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the development of transformative therapies impacting longevity, today announces the official registration of its joint venture in Hong Kong, Biophytis Biopharmaceutical Group Limited, marking a decisive milestone in the implementation of the strategic partnership in Asia, which was announced on January 28, 2026.
This new entity represents a major step in Biophytis’ international strategy to strengthen its presence in Asia. It will be tasked with developing and commercializing BIO101 in the region, particularly for the treatment of sarcopenia.

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