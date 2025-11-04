 Aller au contenu principal
Fermer
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
NOV 25 CAC 40 Index (10x)
8 066,50
-0,66%
Indices
Chiffres-clés
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

New Phase I Immunological Data Presented at SITC 2025 Support TG4050’s Potential Role in Preventing Cancer Relapse
information fournie par Boursorama CP 04/11/2025 à 17:45

New data provide key mechanistic insights into how TG4050 induces and sustains potent, CD8+ T cell responses in operable HNSCC patients

Comprehensive immunogenicity data demonstrate TG4050’s ability to induce neoantigen-specific cytotoxic CD8+ T cell responses capable of targeting and eliminating tumor cells, supporting its potential to reduce risk of relapse


Conference call scheduled on November 14 at 4 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.


Strasbourg, France & Tokyo, Japan, November 4, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT, network and AI technologies, will jointly present additional immunological data profiling the immune response after treatment with the individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccine (INTV) TG4050 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. The conference will be held in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, from November 5 to 9, 2025.

.../...

Valeurs associées

TRANSGENE
1,4750 EUR Euronext Paris +8,46%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

  • Le maire écologiste sortant Grégory Doucet lance sa campagne pour l'élection municipale à Lyon, le 4 novembre 2025 ( AFP / JEFF PACHOUD )
    Lyon: le maire écologiste lance sa campagne en vue d'un "match serré" face à Aulas
    information fournie par AFP 04.11.2025 18:42 

    Face à un Jean-Michel Aulas offensif, une candidate LFI partie en solo et des sondages inquiétants, le maire écologiste de Lyon Grégory Doucet a changé de braquet mardi et lancé, avec ses alliés de gauche, la campagne pour sa réélection. Elu en 2020 à la tête de ... Lire la suite

  • Publicité sur une façade du Bazar de l'Hotel de Ville (BHV) à Paris, le 3 novembre 2025, annonçant l'ouverture d'un espace Shein pour le 5 novembre ( AFP / Julie SEBADELHA )
    En plein scandale, Shein s'apprête à s'installer au BHV à Paris
    information fournie par AFP 04.11.2025 18:40 

    Visé par une enquête pour la vente de poupées sexuelles à l'effigie d'enfants, le géant de l'e-commerce asiatique Shein dit collaborer à 100% avec la justice et ouvrira bien mercredi à Paris, malgré tout, son grand espace au BHV. S'il dit avoir "réfléchi à arrêter" ... Lire la suite

  • Des touristes admirent Canary Wharf depuis Greenwich Park, à Londres
    L'Europe finit dans le rouge, l'IA jette un froid
    information fournie par Reuters 04.11.2025 18:29 

    par Diana Mandia Les Bourses européennes ont terminé en baisse mardi, l'enthousiasme pour l'intelligence artificielle s'étant refroidi alors que les valorisations élevées du secteur suscitent des doutes et éloignent les investisseurs du risque. À Paris, le CAC ... Lire la suite

  • Sommet du lobby automobile français PFA à Paris
    Renault propose de geler pour dix ans la réglementation UE pour les petits EV
    information fournie par Reuters 04.11.2025 18:29 

    PARIS (Reuters) -Le directeur général de Renault Group a préconisé mardi que la réglementation automobile en Europe soit gelée pendant au moins dix ans pour favoriser l'émergence d'une catégorie de petites voitures électriques abordables susceptibles de contrer ... Lire la suite

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.
Chargement...

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank