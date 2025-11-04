New Phase I Immunological Data Presented at SITC 2025 Support TG4050’s Potential Role in Preventing Cancer Relapse

New data provide key mechanistic insights into how TG4050 induces and sustains potent, CD8+ T cell responses in operable HNSCC patients



Comprehensive immunogenicity data demonstrate TG4050’s ability to induce neoantigen-specific cytotoxic CD8+ T cell responses capable of targeting and eliminating tumor cells, supporting its potential to reduce risk of relapse





Conference call scheduled on November 14 at 4 p.m. CET (in English). See details below.





Strasbourg, France & Tokyo, Japan, November 4, 2025, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and NEC Corporation (NEC; TSE: 6701), a leader in IT, network and AI technologies, will jointly present additional immunological data profiling the immune response after treatment with the individualized neoantigen therapeutic vaccine (INTV) TG4050 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. The conference will be held in National Harbor, Maryland, USA, from November 5 to 9, 2025.



.../...