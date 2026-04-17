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Linedata Services publie rapport annuel 2025
information fournie par Reuters 17/04/2026 à 21:55

* Linedata a publié document d’enregistrement universel 2025, déposé 17 avril 2026, mettant en avant transformation stratégique via plan Vision 2030. * Acquisition de startup nRoad au 1er trimestre 2025 pour renforcer capacités d’intelligence artificielle sur données non structurées, avec présence à Boston et Pune. * Ouverture bureau à Pune en Inde pour soutenir montée en puissance activité de services et accès à un vivier de talents. * Cyberattaque en août 2025, circonscrite, retour à la normale fin septembre, reconstruction infrastructure dans cloud avec supervision 24/7. * Portefeuille produits orienté IA, avec montée en puissance de solutions cloud et lancement annoncé de Linedata Mosaic début 2026, focus initial trading obligataire. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Linedata Services SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 17, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/68ECB504953BB8433F61EE1D7EA6301989ED50AC

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