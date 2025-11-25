 Aller au contenu principal
LightOn Democratizes Private AI with Validation of Its Platform on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition.
information fournie par Boursorama CP 25/11/2025 à 17:45

Communiqué de presse LIGHTON

LightOn Democratizes Private AI with Validation of Its Platform on NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition.

New compact configuration lowers entry barriers for SMEs, bringing Enterprise Search and Reasoning where operations happen.

LightOn today announced a strategic breakthrough in the deployment of Sovereign Enterprise Search and Reason: the successful validation of its Paradigm platform on NVIDIA RTX PRO™ Blackwell Server Edition GPUs.

With NVIDIA RTX PRO™ Server configurations starting at just two NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, LightOn’s validation marks a shift toward more accessible generative AI. By leveraging the advanced memory capabilities of the new NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, LightOn has optimized the infrastructure footprint required for Enterprise Search. This allows Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to deploy powerful, local inference capabilities on a compact scale, streamlining what was previously a complex data center requirement.

Valeurs associées

LIGHTON
5,0500 EUR Euronext Paris +3,02%

