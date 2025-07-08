LHYFE : Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 30 June 2025

Nantes – 8 July 2025 – 6.15 pm – As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE) , an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 30 June 2025:

Number of shares: 50 616 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 319 705 euros in cash

Over the 1 st semester of 2025, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 174 774 shares 576 359 € 3 528 transactions Sell side 221 046 shares 733 215 € 3 465 transactions

The above information includes data for the 1 st semester of 2025 relating to the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF (terminated on 28 February 2025) and data relating to the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel (effective on 3 March 2025).

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 31 December 2024, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 96 888 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 162 848 euros

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, on 3 March 2025:

Number of shares: 94 474 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 172 127 euros in cash

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

In 2023, it inaugurated two new sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 199 staff at the end of December 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Lhyfe - Investor relations

LHYFE

Yoann Nguyen

investors@lhyfe.com Lhyfe - Financial press relations

ACTUS

Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt

+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

acdudicourt@actus.fr Lhyfe - Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE Date Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded Total 3 528 174 774 576 358,86 € 3 465 221 046 733 215,31 € 02/01/2025 5 183 533,82 € 17 1321 3 907,91 € 03/01/2025 5 664 1 981,96 € 7 612 1 838,67 € 06/01/2025 24 1780 5 558,35 € 125 10268 33 563,66 € 07/01/2025 44 5548 18 380,91 € 41 4700 15 696,57 € 08/01/2025 21 1474 4 923,52 € 11 1744 5 879,32 € 09/01/2025 14 1881 6 277,26 € 14 1421 4 740,24 € 10/01/2025 35 3352 11 050,43 € 11 525 1 733,40 € 13/01/2025 27 4566 14 511,87 € 22 1158 3 721,42 € 14/01/2025 15 575 1 825,77 € 17 1725 5 500,08 € 15/01/2025 11 597 1 898,50 € 10 310 996,60 € 16/01/2025 14 1091 3 438,73 € 3 297 947,43 € 17/01/2025 20 2443 7 568,96 € 16 2044 6 418,65 € 20/01/2025 9 898 2 987,86 € 32 5310 17 675,93 € 21/01/2025 8 1256 4 205,08 € 16 1754 5 918,44 € 22/01/2025 6 567 1 890,72 € 4 74 248,85 € 23/01/2025 19 2491 8 040,85 € 15 1165 3 772,56 € 24/01/2025 15 1965 6 312,30 € 20 2830 9 185,06 € 27/01/2025 21 2638 8 665,60 € 11 916 3 003,74 € 28/01/2025 14 2158 6 920,95 € 4 43 138,46 € 29/01/2025 7 983 3 121,02 € 2 96 305,76 € 30/01/2025 2 491 1 563,84 € 12 1260 4 030,34 € 31/01/2025 3 527 1 737,50 € 31 3813 12 640,45 € 03/02/2025 10 1 540 5 219,13 € 12 2 137 7 282,70 € 04/02/2025 1 1 3,40 € 9 922 3 145,62 € 05/02/2025 15 1 829 6 249,48 € 8 523 1 802,20 € 06/02/2025 10 953 3 301,91 € 25 1 872 6 490,85 € 07/02/2025 15 1 795 6 247,15 € 10 1 216 4 286,97 € 10/02/2025 3 447 1 541,22 € 19 2 552 9 150,57 € 11/02/2025 25 3 887 13 390,41 € 19 2 132 7 397,89 € 12/02/2025 9 1 269 4 280,95 € 9 999 3 419,83 € 13/02/2025 2 321 1 068,97 € 13 961 3 232,17 € 14/02/2025 11 1 904 6 335,95 € 14 711 2 390,03 € 17/02/2025 8 1 594 5 422,02 € 33 3 960 13 436,15 € 18/02/2025 9 1 441 4 964,96 € 27 1 743 6 051,33 € 19/02/2025 20 2 672 9 137,65 € 13 551 1 887,90 € 20/02/2025 4 316 1 087,01 € 14 1 278 4 396,09 € 21/02/2025 7 653 2 245,98 € 8 893 3 092,90 € 24/02/2025 20 4 289 14 930,52 € 9 617 2 150,36 € 25/02/2025 10 616 2 128,43 € 6 653 2 262,84 € 26/02/2025 9 1 026 3 537,33 € 15 1 281 4 445,59 € 27/02/2025 9 1 598 5 520,00 € 18 1 281 4 464,29 € 28/02/2025 17 1 936 6 679,11 € 6 961 3 315,50 € 03/03/2025 23 359 1 214,50 € 13 296 1 008,77 € 04/03/2025 56 1 400 4 733,40 € 60 2 314 7 893,05 € 05/03/2025 52 1 441 4 974,33 € 93 3 155 11 010,95 € 06/03/2025 57 1 249 4 299,06 € 48 1 380 4 795,50 € 07/03/2025 39 1 685 5 627,90 € 30 784 2 631,10 € 10/03/2025 35 671 2 278,05 € 46 1 200 4 098,00 € 11/03/2025 90 1 903 6 382,66 € 36 4 024 13 331,51 € 12/03/2025 40 846 2 802,80 € 16 425 1 417,38 € 13/03/2025 60 1 880 6 132,56 € 18 530 1 753,77 € 14/03/2025 65 1 227 3 988,98 € 24 680 2 210,00 € 17/03/2025 15 1 054 3 425,50 € 20 886 2 914,05 € 18/03/2025 30 585 1 954,49 € 47 1 445 4 808,96 € 19/03/2025 59 3 330 11 022,30 € 3 185 617,53 € 20/03/2025 62 1 050 3 440,85 € 7 250 823,75 € 21/03/2025 50 837 2 753,73 € 7 187 619,16 € 24/03/2025 51 1 496 4 887,43 € 12 194 643,89 € 25/03/2025 42 1 056 3 532,32 € 13 688 2 314,43 € 26/03/2025 67 3 345 11 252,58 € 6 200 681,20 € 27/03/2025 55 1 650 5 492,85 € 6 815 2 811,75 € 28/03/2025 16 505 1 680,64 € 17 605 2 029,78 € 31/03/2025 54 1 960 6 487,60 € 18 660 2 277,00 € 01/04/2025 51 1 603 5 243,41 € 2 103 344,02 € 02/04/2025 52 3 333 10 275,64 € 3 3 933 12 031,05 € 03/04/2025 48 2 644 7 633,23 € 30 1 694 5 049,81 € 04/04/2025 43 2 971 9 011,04 € 16 2 281 6 884,06 € 07/04/2025 11 363 1 067,58 € 11 513 1 531,82 € 08/04/2025 8 270 849,15 € 33 2 960 9 525,28 € 09/04/2025 26 499 1 567,86 € 25 607 1 936,33 € 10/04/2025 30 1 003 3 250,72 € 30 904 3 003,99 € 11/04/2025 59 3 403 10 579,93 € 16 332 1 043,14 € 14/04/2025 27 772 2 412,50 € 45 1 277 4 054,48 € 15/04/2025 23 1 200 3 801,60 € 25 2 827 9 023,78 € 16/04/2025 24 781 2 463,27 € 10 259 823,36 € 17/04/2025 55 1 162 3 627,76 € 62 4 464 14 664,24 € 22/04/2025 73 4 783 17 797,54 € 103 3 460 13 061,50 € 23/04/2025 52 1 741 6 225,82 € 44 1 324 4 751,84 € 24/04/2025 24 1 011 3 527,38 € 11 158 551,89 € 25/04/2025 29 1 198 4 141,49 € 32 1 241 4 300,07 € 28/04/2025 12 364 1 256,89 € 37 1 338 4 664,27 € 29/04/2025 68 2 421 8 386,34 € 114 2 335 8 177,17 € 30/04/2025 25 734 2 538,17 € 25 854 2 973,63 € 02/05/2025 53 963 3 346,43 € 27 1 024 3 584,00 € 05/05/2025 29 674 2 348,22 € 21 1 247 4 363,25 € 06/05/2025 35 529 1 830,87 € 33 1 208 4 212,30 € 07/05/2025 61 1 266 4 374,03 € 22 1 325 4 617,63 € 08/05/2025 49 1 283 4 235,18 € 38 940 3 127,38 € 09/05/2025 38 2 374 7 603,92 € 38 1 183 3 875,51 € 12/05/2025 22 286 925,78 € 38 1 112 3 596,21 € 13/05/2025 66 2 667 8 587,74 € 24 995 3 228,78 € 14/05/2025 45 814 2 575,50 € 57 2 313 7 357,65 € 15/05/2025 16 856 2 722,08 € 49 2 479 7 972,46 € 16/05/2025 15 314 1 072,00 € 59 1 911 6 535,62 € 19/05/2025 65 4 212 14 030,17 € 21 5 731 19 840,72 € 20/05/2025 74 2 406 7 679,95 € 31 917 2 920,65 € 21/05/2025 12 572 1 840,12 € 63 3 154 10 200,04 € 22/05/2025 20 765 2 454,12 € 20 592 1 908,02 € 23/05/2025 24 712 2 290,50 € 67 2 358 7 656,43 € 26/05/2025 26 921 2 961,94 € 26 992 3 212,10 € 27/05/2025 25 969 3 117,27 € 22 455 1 466,01 € 28/05/2025 29 970 3 110,79 € 79 1 323 4 270,64 € 29/05/2025 16 172 558,48 € 23 1 120 3 643,36 € 30/05/2025 46 1 558 5 100,89 € 47 2 992 9 840,69 € 02/06/2025 48 1 737 5 641,78 € 18 403 1 319,02 € 03/06/2025 9 378 1 221,32 € 20 3 911 12 659,91 € 04/06/2025 16 585 1 893,06 € 42 2 092 6 824,10 € 05/06/2025 51 2 311 7 439,11 € 26 978 3 141,34 € 06/06/2025 26 883 2 819,42 € 43 1 914 6 161,17 € 09/06/2025 10 692 2 216,48 € 23 1 702 5 463,42 € 10/06/2025 33 1 194 3 780,20 € 17 797 2 548,01 € 11/06/2025 12 434 1 383,59 € 11 408 1 304,78 € 12/06/2025 12 537 1 707,12 € 94 10 700 35 812,90 € 13/06/2025 24 2 741 8 910,99 € 75 6 515 21 740,56 € 16/06/2025 45 2 333 7 682,57 € 19 3 019 10 053,27 € 17/06/2025 21 1 230 3 961,83 € 21 1 120 3 570,56 € 18/06/2025 15 527 1 683,24 € 15 1 427 4 577,82 € 19/06/2025 17 725 2 337,40 € 50 4 165 13 532,09 € 20/06/2025 38 998 3 212,56 € 84 8 058 26 220,73 € 23/06/2025 16 600 1 927,80 € 12 1 600 5 176,00 € 24/06/2025 23 750 2 391,00 € 23 2 552 8 191,92 € 25/06/2025 13 473 1 505,56 € 13 1 171 3 750,71 € 26/06/2025 12 173 552,91 € 31 1 413 4 554,10 € 27/06/2025 10 190 615,79 € 35 2 450 7 960,05 € 30/06/2025 0 0 0,00 € 46 4 884 16 170,92 €