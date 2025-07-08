LHYFE : Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 30 June 2025

Nantes – 8 July 2025 – 6.15 pm – As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE) , an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 30 June 2025:
- Number of shares: 50 616 Lhyfe shares
- Cash position: 319 705 euros in cash
Over the 1 st semester of 2025, the following transactions were executed:
|Buy side
|174 774 shares
|576 359 €
|3 528 transactions
|Sell side
|221 046 shares
|733 215 €
|3 465 transactions
The above information includes data for the 1 st semester of 2025 relating to the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF (terminated on 28 February 2025) and data relating to the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel (effective on 3 March 2025).
As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 31 December 2024, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
- Number of shares: 96 888 Lhyfe shares
- Cash position: 162 848 euros
As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, on 3 March 2025:
- Number of shares: 94 474 Lhyfe shares
- Cash position: 172 127 euros in cash
About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.
In 2023, it inaugurated two new sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.
Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 199 staff at the end of December 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
More information on Lhyfe.com
Contacts
|
Lhyfe - Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com
|
Lhyfe - Financial press relations
ACTUS
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
acdudicourt@actus.fr
|
Lhyfe - Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
Appendix
|BUY SIDE
|SELL SIDE
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Capital traded
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Capital traded
|Total
|3 528
|174 774
|576 358,86 €
|3 465
|221 046
|733 215,31 €
|02/01/2025
|5
|183
|533,82 €
|17
|1321
|3 907,91 €
|03/01/2025
|5
|664
|1 981,96 €
|7
|612
|1 838,67 €
|06/01/2025
|24
|1780
|5 558,35 €
|125
|10268
|33 563,66 €
|07/01/2025
|44
|5548
|18 380,91 €
|41
|4700
|15 696,57 €
|08/01/2025
|21
|1474
|4 923,52 €
|11
|1744
|5 879,32 €
|09/01/2025
|14
|1881
|6 277,26 €
|14
|1421
|4 740,24 €
|10/01/2025
|35
|3352
|11 050,43 €
|11
|525
|1 733,40 €
|13/01/2025
|27
|4566
|14 511,87 €
|22
|1158
|3 721,42 €
|14/01/2025
|15
|575
|1 825,77 €
|17
|1725
|5 500,08 €
|15/01/2025
|11
|597
|1 898,50 €
|10
|310
|996,60 €
|16/01/2025
|14
|1091
|3 438,73 €
|3
|297
|947,43 €
|17/01/2025
|20
|2443
|7 568,96 €
|16
|2044
|6 418,65 €
|20/01/2025
|9
|898
|2 987,86 €
|32
|5310
|17 675,93 €
|21/01/2025
|8
|1256
|4 205,08 €
|16
|1754
|5 918,44 €
|22/01/2025
|6
|567
|1 890,72 €
|4
|74
|248,85 €
|23/01/2025
|19
|2491
|8 040,85 €
|15
|1165
|3 772,56 €
|24/01/2025
|15
|1965
|6 312,30 €
|20
|2830
|9 185,06 €
|27/01/2025
|21
|2638
|8 665,60 €
|11
|916
|3 003,74 €
|28/01/2025
|14
|2158
|6 920,95 €
|4
|43
|138,46 €
|29/01/2025
|7
|983
|3 121,02 €
|2
|96
|305,76 €
|30/01/2025
|2
|491
|1 563,84 €
|12
|1260
|4 030,34 €
|31/01/2025
|3
|527
|1 737,50 €
|31
|3813
|12 640,45 €
|03/02/2025
|10
|1 540
|5 219,13 €
|12
|2 137
|7 282,70 €
|04/02/2025
|1
|1
|3,40 €
|9
|922
|3 145,62 €
|05/02/2025
|15
|1 829
|6 249,48 €
|8
|523
|1 802,20 €
|06/02/2025
|10
|953
|3 301,91 €
|25
|1 872
|6 490,85 €
|07/02/2025
|15
|1 795
|6 247,15 €
|10
|1 216
|4 286,97 €
|10/02/2025
|3
|447
|1 541,22 €
|19
|2 552
|9 150,57 €
|11/02/2025
|25
|3 887
|13 390,41 €
|19
|2 132
|7 397,89 €
|12/02/2025
|9
|1 269
|4 280,95 €
|9
|999
|3 419,83 €
|13/02/2025
|2
|321
|1 068,97 €
|13
|961
|3 232,17 €
|14/02/2025
|11
|1 904
|6 335,95 €
|14
|711
|2 390,03 €
|17/02/2025
|8
|1 594
|5 422,02 €
|33
|3 960
|13 436,15 €
|18/02/2025
|9
|1 441
|4 964,96 €
|27
|1 743
|6 051,33 €
|19/02/2025
|20
|2 672
|9 137,65 €
|13
|551
|1 887,90 €
|20/02/2025
|4
|316
|1 087,01 €
|14
|1 278
|4 396,09 €
|21/02/2025
|7
|653
|2 245,98 €
|8
|893
|3 092,90 €
|24/02/2025
|20
|4 289
|14 930,52 €
|9
|617
|2 150,36 €
|25/02/2025
|10
|616
|2 128,43 €
|6
|653
|2 262,84 €
|26/02/2025
|9
|1 026
|3 537,33 €
|15
|1 281
|4 445,59 €
|27/02/2025
|9
|1 598
|5 520,00 €
|18
|1 281
|4 464,29 €
|28/02/2025
|17
|1 936
|6 679,11 €
|6
|961
|3 315,50 €
|03/03/2025
|23
|359
|1 214,50 €
|13
|296
|1 008,77 €
|04/03/2025
|56
|1 400
|4 733,40 €
|60
|2 314
|7 893,05 €
|05/03/2025
|52
|1 441
|4 974,33 €
|93
|3 155
|11 010,95 €
|06/03/2025
|57
|1 249
|4 299,06 €
|48
|1 380
|4 795,50 €
|07/03/2025
|39
|1 685
|5 627,90 €
|30
|784
|2 631,10 €
|10/03/2025
|35
|671
|2 278,05 €
|46
|1 200
|4 098,00 €
|11/03/2025
|90
|1 903
|6 382,66 €
|36
|4 024
|13 331,51 €
|12/03/2025
|40
|846
|2 802,80 €
|16
|425
|1 417,38 €
|13/03/2025
|60
|1 880
|6 132,56 €
|18
|530
|1 753,77 €
|14/03/2025
|65
|1 227
|3 988,98 €
|24
|680
|2 210,00 €
|17/03/2025
|15
|1 054
|3 425,50 €
|20
|886
|2 914,05 €
|18/03/2025
|30
|585
|1 954,49 €
|47
|1 445
|4 808,96 €
|19/03/2025
|59
|3 330
|11 022,30 €
|3
|185
|617,53 €
|20/03/2025
|62
|1 050
|3 440,85 €
|7
|250
|823,75 €
|21/03/2025
|50
|837
|2 753,73 €
|7
|187
|619,16 €
|24/03/2025
|51
|1 496
|4 887,43 €
|12
|194
|643,89 €
|25/03/2025
|42
|1 056
|3 532,32 €
|13
|688
|2 314,43 €
|26/03/2025
|67
|3 345
|11 252,58 €
|6
|200
|681,20 €
|27/03/2025
|55
|1 650
|5 492,85 €
|6
|815
|2 811,75 €
|28/03/2025
|16
|505
|1 680,64 €
|17
|605
|2 029,78 €
|31/03/2025
|54
|1 960
|6 487,60 €
|18
|660
|2 277,00 €
|01/04/2025
|51
|1 603
|5 243,41 €
|2
|103
|344,02 €
|02/04/2025
|52
|3 333
|10 275,64 €
|3
|3 933
|12 031,05 €
|03/04/2025
|48
|2 644
|7 633,23 €
|30
|1 694
|5 049,81 €
|04/04/2025
|43
|2 971
|9 011,04 €
|16
|2 281
|6 884,06 €
|07/04/2025
|11
|363
|1 067,58 €
|11
|513
|1 531,82 €
|08/04/2025
|8
|270
|849,15 €
|33
|2 960
|9 525,28 €
|09/04/2025
|26
|499
|1 567,86 €
|25
|607
|1 936,33 €
|10/04/2025
|30
|1 003
|3 250,72 €
|30
|904
|3 003,99 €
|11/04/2025
|59
|3 403
|10 579,93 €
|16
|332
|1 043,14 €
|14/04/2025
|27
|772
|2 412,50 €
|45
|1 277
|4 054,48 €
|15/04/2025
|23
|1 200
|3 801,60 €
|25
|2 827
|9 023,78 €
|16/04/2025
|24
|781
|2 463,27 €
|10
|259
|823,36 €
|17/04/2025
|55
|1 162
|3 627,76 €
|62
|4 464
|14 664,24 €
|22/04/2025
|73
|4 783
|17 797,54 €
|103
|3 460
|13 061,50 €
|23/04/2025
|52
|1 741
|6 225,82 €
|44
|1 324
|4 751,84 €
|24/04/2025
|24
|1 011
|3 527,38 €
|11
|158
|551,89 €
|25/04/2025
|29
|1 198
|4 141,49 €
|32
|1 241
|4 300,07 €
|28/04/2025
|12
|364
|1 256,89 €
|37
|1 338
|4 664,27 €
|29/04/2025
|68
|2 421
|8 386,34 €
|114
|2 335
|8 177,17 €
|30/04/2025
|25
|734
|2 538,17 €
|25
|854
|2 973,63 €
|02/05/2025
|53
|963
|3 346,43 €
|27
|1 024
|3 584,00 €
|05/05/2025
|29
|674
|2 348,22 €
|21
|1 247
|4 363,25 €
|06/05/2025
|35
|529
|1 830,87 €
|33
|1 208
|4 212,30 €
|07/05/2025
|61
|1 266
|4 374,03 €
|22
|1 325
|4 617,63 €
|08/05/2025
|49
|1 283
|4 235,18 €
|38
|940
|3 127,38 €
|09/05/2025
|38
|2 374
|7 603,92 €
|38
|1 183
|3 875,51 €
|12/05/2025
|22
|286
|925,78 €
|38
|1 112
|3 596,21 €
|13/05/2025
|66
|2 667
|8 587,74 €
|24
|995
|3 228,78 €
|14/05/2025
|45
|814
|2 575,50 €
|57
|2 313
|7 357,65 €
|15/05/2025
|16
|856
|2 722,08 €
|49
|2 479
|7 972,46 €
|16/05/2025
|15
|314
|1 072,00 €
|59
|1 911
|6 535,62 €
|19/05/2025
|65
|4 212
|14 030,17 €
|21
|5 731
|19 840,72 €
|20/05/2025
|74
|2 406
|7 679,95 €
|31
|917
|2 920,65 €
|21/05/2025
|12
|572
|1 840,12 €
|63
|3 154
|10 200,04 €
|22/05/2025
|20
|765
|2 454,12 €
|20
|592
|1 908,02 €
|23/05/2025
|24
|712
|2 290,50 €
|67
|2 358
|7 656,43 €
|26/05/2025
|26
|921
|2 961,94 €
|26
|992
|3 212,10 €
|27/05/2025
|25
|969
|3 117,27 €
|22
|455
|1 466,01 €
|28/05/2025
|29
|970
|3 110,79 €
|79
|1 323
|4 270,64 €
|29/05/2025
|16
|172
|558,48 €
|23
|1 120
|3 643,36 €
|30/05/2025
|46
|1 558
|5 100,89 €
|47
|2 992
|9 840,69 €
|02/06/2025
|48
|1 737
|5 641,78 €
|18
|403
|1 319,02 €
|03/06/2025
|9
|378
|1 221,32 €
|20
|3 911
|12 659,91 €
|04/06/2025
|16
|585
|1 893,06 €
|42
|2 092
|6 824,10 €
|05/06/2025
|51
|2 311
|7 439,11 €
|26
|978
|3 141,34 €
|06/06/2025
|26
|883
|2 819,42 €
|43
|1 914
|6 161,17 €
|09/06/2025
|10
|692
|2 216,48 €
|23
|1 702
|5 463,42 €
|10/06/2025
|33
|1 194
|3 780,20 €
|17
|797
|2 548,01 €
|11/06/2025
|12
|434
|1 383,59 €
|11
|408
|1 304,78 €
|12/06/2025
|12
|537
|1 707,12 €
|94
|10 700
|35 812,90 €
|13/06/2025
|24
|2 741
|8 910,99 €
|75
|6 515
|21 740,56 €
|16/06/2025
|45
|2 333
|7 682,57 €
|19
|3 019
|10 053,27 €
|17/06/2025
|21
|1 230
|3 961,83 €
|21
|1 120
|3 570,56 €
|18/06/2025
|15
|527
|1 683,24 €
|15
|1 427
|4 577,82 €
|19/06/2025
|17
|725
|2 337,40 €
|50
|4 165
|13 532,09 €
|20/06/2025
|38
|998
|3 212,56 €
|84
|8 058
|26 220,73 €
|23/06/2025
|16
|600
|1 927,80 €
|12
|1 600
|5 176,00 €
|24/06/2025
|23
|750
|2 391,00 €
|23
|2 552
|8 191,92 €
|25/06/2025
|13
|473
|1 505,56 €
|13
|1 171
|3 750,71 €
|26/06/2025
|12
|173
|552,91 €
|31
|1 413
|4 554,10 €
|27/06/2025
|10
|190
|615,79 €
|35
|2 450
|7 960,05 €
|30/06/2025
|0
|0
|0,00 €
|46
|4 884
|16 170,92 €
- SECURITY MASTER Key : nG2fkZdnkprGxp6clcqZmWhomWiUxWfIlmqXmmSeZJudm3GSxm6VnMjGZnJjnmZv
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com .
Information réglementée :
Acquisition ou cession des actions de l'émetteur :
- Information relative au contrat de liquidité
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/92919-lhyfe_bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite-30062025_en_vdef.pdf
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com
0 commentaire
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer