LHYFE : Global renewable green hydrogen pioneer Lhyfe launches in UK

Nantes (France) – September 7, 2022 - 8.30 am – Global renewable green hydrogen pioneer Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - LHYFE) has launched its first UK operation with the aim of large-scale decarbonisation. The France-based multinational is building UK subsidiary and team in North East England to identify opportunities to deploy production facilities to support the country's net zero ambitions.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first plant supplying a renewable green hydrogen produced using wind power to customers in western France. The company is developing more than 90 innovative projects across Europe. The UK entry is its latest step in its drive toward carbon reduction.

Lhyfe already has subsidiaries in Germany (opening in 2020), Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden (2021), and Spain (2022).

The company, which will inaugurate the world's first offshore hydrogen production demonstrator in Saint-Nazaire in September 2022, aims to produce hydrogen on a massive scale at sea. The huge offshore wind potential the UK has on offer, particularly in the North Sea, is therefore a major asset for the company.

Colin Brown, UK country manager of Lhyfe, said:

“Renewable green hydrogen production at scale is one of the key solutions to help the UK reach its net zero targets. It's an enabler that offers a solution to all sectors and parts of society, and the good news is it's available to be deployed today.

We are exploring exciting opportunities across the UK to enable local decarbonisation. Lhyfe has a strong ethos of working with partners to deliver projects that create real local value, and this is a key focus for the newly formed UK business.

The UK can become a global leader in the production of green hydrogen, moving away from our reliance on fossil fuels, improving energy security, contributing to net zero and helping drive the economy. Our mission is to deploy green hydrogen production at scale and grow our operations in line with demand. We encourage any UK industry or organisation seeking to decarbonise to get in touch with us.”

Matthieu Guesné, Founder and CEO of Lhyfe, said:

“The opening of our UK subsidiary is in line with our international deployment plans. The speed with which this deployment is taking place - this is our sixth European subsidiary in two years - confirms the growing enthusiasm of European countries for renewable hydrogen, while our position as leader naturally amplifies the interest for Lhyfe. Through this subsidiary, we will be able to offer decarbonisation solutions that meet the specific uses and constraints of the British market.”

About Lhyfe

Created in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies renewable green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plant and its commercial pipeline will allow access to renewable green hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. It is a member of France Hydrogène and Hydrogen Europe. Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen industrial production site in September 2021. It currently has 93 projects in its pipeline across Europe, of which 20 in advanced development by 2026, to contribute in mobility and industry decarbonization. A research program started in 2019 should also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first floating electrolyzer linked to a floating wind farm planned for fall 2022.

