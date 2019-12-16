FCE DEC19
5 934.50
0.00%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
Espace Membre Boursorama

Erreur d'authentification

Vous êtes authentifié. Nous chargeons votre espace membre.

Mot de passe oublié ?

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Identifiant/Mot de passe oublié
Si vous êtes Membre de la Communauté Boursorama, veuillez indiquer l'adresse email que vous avez fournie lors de votre enregistrement pour recevoir votre identifiant et/ou ré-initialiser votre mot de passe :

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Fermer

FCE DEC19
5 934.50
0.00%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Lagardère a reçu une offre d'achat de H.I.G. Capital portant sur 75% de Lagardère Sports
Reuters16/12/2019 à 07:35

    16 décembre (Reuters) - Lagardere SCA  LAGA.PA :
    * ANNONCE AVOIR REÇU UNE OFFRE D'ACHAT DE H.I.G. CAPITAL
PORTANT
SUR 75% DE LAGARDÈRE SPORTS
    * LE PROJET DE CESSION VALORISE LAGARDÈRE SPORTS À ENVIRON
110
MILLIONS D'EUROS
    * CETTE CESSION EST PRÉSENTÉE COMME UNE "ÉTAPE DÉCISIVE" DE
LA
STRATÉGIE DU GROUPE QUI SE CONCENTRE DÉSORMAIS SUR LE
DÉVELOPPEMENT DE LAGARDÈRE PUBLISHING ET DE LAGARDÈRE TRAVEL
RETAIL
    * TIENDRA UNE "JOURNÉE INVESTISSEURS" DÉBUT 2020, À
L'OCCASION DE
LA PUBLICATION DE SES RÉSULTATS ANNUELS 2019
   

Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur  LAGA.PA 

 (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées

LAGARDERE
Euronext Paris 0.00%
© 2019 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved.

Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

0 commentaire

Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste

valeur

dernier

var.
BoursoramaBanque_BLANC
Pages les plus populaires
Contacts
L'offre Boursorama Banque
Liens utiles

Les Risques en Bourse

Fermer