Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client L'Oréal lance un fond "pour le futur" de €150 mlns Reuters • 12/05/2020 à 18:35









12 mai (Reuters) - L'ORÉAL SA OREP.PA : * ANNONCE LA CRÉATION DU PROGRAMME L'ORÉAL POUR LE FUTUR DE €150 MLNS POUR FAIRE FACE AUX CONSÉQUENCES DU COVID-19 * €50 MLNS POUR CONTRIBUER À LA RÉGÉNÉRATION DES ÉCOSYSTÈMES * €50 MLNS DE DOTATION POUR SOUTENIR LES ASSOCIATIONS ACCOMPAGNANT LES FEMMES EN SITUATION DE GRANDE VULNÉRABILITÉ * €50 MLNS POUR CONTRIBUER À LA LUTTE CONTRE LE CHANGEMENT CLIMATIQUE Texte original: https://bit.ly/3cuwGMi Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur OREP.PA (Gdansk Newsroom)

Valeurs associées L'OREAL Euronext Paris -1.02%