L'AMF inflige €20 mlns d'amende à Morgan Stanley pour manipulation d'obligations souveraines
Reuters•10/12/2019 à 08:00
PARIS, 10 décembre (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley MS.N : * LA COMMISSION DES SANCTIONS DE L'AUTORITÉ DES MARCHÉS FINANCIERS (AMF) A INFLIGÉ UNE SANCTION DE 20 MILLIONS D'EUROS À MORGAN STANLEY POUR MANIPULATION DU COURS D'OBLIGATIONS SOUVERAINES ET D'UN CONTRAT À TERME SUR OBLIGATIONS SOUVERAINES. * MORGAN STANLEY EST SANCTIONNÉ POUR AVOIR MANIPULÉ LE COURS DE 14 OBLIGATIONS ASSIMILABLES DU TRÉSOR (OAT) FRANÇAIS ET DE 8 OBLIGATIONS LINÉAIRES BELGES (OLO), AINSI QUE LE COURS D'UN CONTRAT À TERME SUR OAT LE 16 JUIN 2015. * CETTE DÉCISION, PRISE LE 4 DÉCEMBRE, PEUT FAIRE L'OBJET D'UN RECOURS. Texte original du communiqué de l'AMF https://www.amf-france.org/Actualites/Communiques-de-presse/Comission-des-sanctions?docId=workspace%3A%2F%2FSpacesStore%2F15fdcbde-5b19-4c81-9c3d-c8751ab29d8f Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur MS.N (Henri-Pierre André)
