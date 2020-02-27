Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Korian anticipe une accélération de sa dynamique de croissance en 2020 Reuters • 27/02/2020 à 18:59









27 février (Reuters) - * KORIAN - LE CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES ANNUEL S'ÉTABLIT À €3,612 MDS, EN HAUSSE DE 8,3% * KORIAN - DIT ANTICIPER UNE ACCÉLÉRATION DE SA DYNAMIQUE DE CROISSANCE EN 2020 ET DIT AVOIR CONFIANCE DANS LA RÉALISATION DES OBJECTIFS 2021

Valeurs associées KORIAN Euronext Paris -1.56%