Kairos Investment Management détient 4,97% d'Europcar-AMF Reuters • 17/04/2020 à 10:04









17 avril (Reuters) - * KAIROS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT DÉTIENT 4,97% DU CAPITAL D'EUROPCAR-AMF

Valeurs associées EUROPCAR MOBILITY GRP Euronext Paris +3.07%