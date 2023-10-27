 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Nikkei 225
30 991.69
0.00%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

JOURNAL-Résultats américains pour la semaine à venir
information fournie par Reuters27/10/2023 à 18:00

Journal de l'U.S. (.SPX) résultats des entreprises pour la semaine à venir.
 
** Veuillez noter que toutes les heures indiquées sont exprimées en HAE, sauf indication contraire
 
 BÉNÉFICES AMÉRICAINS  
 
                                                    Nom de                     Nom de l'événement
 Date de       Heure de      RIC        l'entreprise               
 début         début                                               
                                                                   
 30-Oct-2023   AMC          PEAK        Healthpeak Properties Inc  Publication des résultats du troisième
                                                                   trimestre 2023 de Healthpeak Properties
                                                                   Inc
 30-Oct-2023   AMC          WELL        Welltower Inc              T3 2023 Welltower Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 30-Oct-2023   AMC          ANET        Arista Networks Inc        T3 2023 Arista Networks Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Oct-2023   AMC          ACGL.O      Arch Capital Group Ltd     T3 2023 Arch Capital Group Ltd
                                                                   Communiqué de presse
 30-Oct-2023   AMC          SPG         Simon Property Group Inc   T3 2023 Simon Property Group Inc
                                                                   Communiqué de presse
 30-Oct-2023   AMC          FMC         FMC Corp                   T3 2023 FMC Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2023   AMC          VFC         VF Corp                    T2 2024 Communiqué de presse de VF Corp
 30-Oct-2023   AMC          MPWR.O      Monolithic Power Systems   T3 2023 Communiqué de presse de
                                        Inc                        Monolithic Power Systems Inc
 30-Oct-2023   BMO          RVTY        Revvity Inc                T3 2023 PerkinElmer Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 30-Oct-2023   BMO          ON.O        ON Semiconductor Corp      T3 2023 ON Semiconductor Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 30-Oct-2023   BMO          MCD         McDonald's Corp            T3 2023 Communiqué de presse de
                                                                   McDonald's Corp
 30-Oct-2023   BMO          L           Loews Corp                 T3 2023 Loews Corp Earnings Release
 30-Oct-2023   BMO          WDC.O       Western Digital Corp       T1 2024 Western Digital Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Oct-2023   AMC          EQR         Equity Residential         T3 2023 Equity Residential Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 31-Oct-2023   AMC          FSLR.O      First Solar Inc            Publication des résultats de First Solar
                                                                   Inc pour le troisième trimestre 2023
 31-Oct-2023   AMC          PAYC        Paycom Software Inc        T3 2023 Paycom Software Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Oct-2023   AMC          MTCH.O      Match Group Inc            T3 2023 Match Group Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2023   AMC          AMD.O       Advanced Micro Devices     T3 2023 Advanced Micro Devices Inc
                                        Inc                        Earnings Release (en anglais)
 31-Oct-2023   AMC          OKE         ONEOK Inc                  T3 2023 ONEOK Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2023   AMC          AIZ         Assurant Inc               T3 2023 Assurant Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 31-Oct-2023   AMC          CZR.O       Caesars Entertainment Inc  T3 2023 Caesars Entertainment Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2023   AMC          AMCR        Amcor PLC                  T1 2024 Communiqué de presse d'Amcor PLC
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          TECH.O      Bio-Techne Corp            T1 2024 Bio-Techne Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          WEC         WEC Energy Group Inc       T3 2023 WEC Energy Group Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          SYY         Sysco Corp                 T1 2024 Sysco Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          MSCI        MSCI Inc                   T3 2023 MSCI Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          MPC         Marathon Petroleum Corp    T3 2023 Marathon Petroleum Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          AMGN.O      Amgen Inc                  T3 2023 Amgen Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          GEHC.O      GE Healthcare              T3 2023 GE Healthcare Technologies Inc
                                        Technologies Inc           Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          LDOS        Leidos Holdings Inc        T3 2023 Leidos Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          PFE         Pfizer Inc                 T3 2023 Pfizer Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          AME         AMETEK Inc                 T3 2023 AMETEK Inc Communiqué de presse
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          GPN         Global Payments Inc        T3 2023 Global Payments Inc Communiqué
                                                                   de presse
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          ALLE        Allegion PLC               T3 2023 Allegion PLC Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          HUBB        Hubbell Inc                T3 2023 Hubbell Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          ECL         Ecolab Inc                 T3 2023 Ecolab Inc Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          ETN         Eaton Corporation PLC      T3 2023 Eaton Corporation PLC Communiqué
                                                                   de presse
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          BEN         Franklin Resources Inc     T4 2023 Franklin Resources Inc
                                                                   Communiqué de presse
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          ZBRA.O      Zebra Technologies Corp    T3 2023 Zebra Technologies Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 31-Oct-2023   BMO          PEG         Public Service Enterprise  T3 2023 Public Service Enterprise Group
                                        Group Inc                  Inc Communiqué de presse
 31-Oct-2023   07:00        INCY.O      Incyte Corp                T3 2023 Incyte Corp Earnings Release
 31-Oct-2023   06:55        XYL         Xylem Inc                  Communiqué de presse du troisième
                                                                   trimestre 2023 de Xylem Inc
 31-Oct-2023   06:30        CAT         Caterpillar Inc            T3 2023 Caterpillar Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          EA.O        Electronic Arts Inc        T2 2024 Electronic Arts Inc Communiqué
                                                                   de presse
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          PYPL.O      PayPal Holdings Inc        T3 2023 PayPal Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          EIX         Edison International       T3 2023 Edison International Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Nov-2023   16:15        PRU         Prudential Financial Inc   Publication des résultats de Prudential
                                                                   Financial Inc pour le troisième
                                                                   trimestre 2023
 01-Nov-2023   16:05        MDLZ.O      Mondelez International     T3 2023 Mondelez International Inc
                                        Inc                        Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          AFL         Aflac Inc                  T3 2023 Aflac Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          TYL         Tyler Technologies Inc     T3 2023 Tyler Technologies Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          IR          Ingersoll Rand Inc         T3 2023 Ingersoll Rand Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          WMB         Williams Companies Inc     T3 2023 Williams Companies Inc
                                                                   Communiqué de presse
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          AIG         American International     T3 2023 Communiqué de presse d'American
                                        Group Inc                  International Group Inc
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          ABNB.O      Airbnb Inc                 T3 2023 Airbnb Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          CTSH.O      Cognizant Technology       T3 2023 Cognizant Technology Solutions
                                        Solutions Corp             Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          CDAY        Ceridian HCM Holding Inc   T3 2023 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          PTC.O       PTC Inc                    T4 2023 PTC Inc Communiqué de presse
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          MRO         Marathon Oil Corp          T3 2023 Marathon Oil Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          ALL         Allstate Corp              T3 2023 Allstate Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          APA.O       APA Corp (US)              T3 2023 APA Corp (US) Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          BXP         Boston Properties Inc      T3 2023 Boston Properties Inc Communiqué
                                                                   de presse
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          MET         MetLife Inc                T3 2023 MetLife Inc Communiqué de presse
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          CHRW.O      CH Robinson Worldwide Inc  T3 2023 CH Robinson Worldwide Inc
                                                                   Communiqué de presse
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          MCK         Mckesson Corp              T2 2024 Mckesson Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          CF          CF Industries Holdings     T3 2023 CF Industries Holdings Inc
                                        Inc                        Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          AWK         American Water Works       Communiqué de presse du troisième
                                        Company Inc                trimestre 2023 d'American Water Works
                                                                   Company Inc
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          SEDG.O      Solaredge Technologies     T3 2023 Solaredge Technologies Inc
                                        Inc                        Communiqué de presse
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          ANSS.O      ANSYS Inc                  T3 2023 ANSYS Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          QRVO.O      Qorvo Inc                  T2 2024 Qorvo Inc Communiqué de presse
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          ETSY.O      ETSY Inc                   T3 2023 ETSY Inc Publication des
                                                                   résultats
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          ALB         Albemarle Corp             T3 2023 Albemarle Corp Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          HST.O       Host Hotels & Resorts Inc  T3 2023 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc
                                                                   Communiqué de presse
 01-Nov-2023   AMC          QCOM.O      Qualcomm Inc               T4 2023 Qualcomm Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          TRMB.O      Trimble Inc                T3 2023 Trimble Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          GRMN        Garmin Ltd                 T3 2023 Garmin Ltd Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          IDXX.O      IDEXX Laboratories Inc     T3 2023 IDEXX Laboratories Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          CVS         CVS Health Corp            T3 2023 CVS Health Corp Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          EL          Estee Lauder Companies     T1 2024 Estee Lauder Companies Inc
                                        Inc                        Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          ETR         Entergy Corp               T3 2023 Entergy Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          IQV         IQVIA Holdings Inc         T3 2023 IQVIA Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          PGR         Progressive Corp           T3 2023 Progressive Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          TEL         TE Connectivity Ltd        T4 2023 TE Connectivity Ltd Communiqué
                                                                   de presse
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          CDW.O       CDW Corp                   T3 2023 CDW Corp Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          VRSK.O      Verisk Analytics Inc       T3 2023 Verisk Analytics Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          DTE         DTE Energy Co              T3 2023 DTE Energy Co Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          KHC.O       Kraft Heinz Co             T3 2023 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          NI          NiSource Inc               T3 2023 NiSource Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          GNRC        Generac Holdings Inc       T3 2024 Generac Holdings Inc Communiqué
                                                                   de presse
 01-Nov-2023   BMO          MLM         Martin Marietta Materials  T3 2023 Martin Marietta Materials Inc
                                        Inc                        Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   07:30        NCLH        Norwegian Cruise Line      T3 2023 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings
                                        Holdings Ltd               Ltd Communiqué de presse
 01-Nov-2023   07:00        YUM         Yum! Brands Inc            T3 2023 Yum! Brands Inc Earnings Release
 01-Nov-2023   06:30        HUM         Humana Inc                 Communiqué des résultats de Humana Inc
                                                                   pour le troisième trimestre 2023
 01-Nov-2023   06:00        DD          Dupont De Nemours Inc      T3 2023 Dupont De Nemours Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 01-Nov-2023   06:00        TT          Trane Technologies PLC     T3 2023 Communiqué de presse de Trane
                                                                   Technologies PLC
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          PXD         Pioneer Natural Resources  T3 2023 Pioneer Natural Resources Co
                                        Co                         Earnings Release (en anglais)
 02-Nov-2023   16:15        EOG         EOG Resources Inc          T3 2023 EOG Resources Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Nov-2023   16:05        SYK         Stryker Corp               T3 2023 Stryker Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          AAPL.O      Apple Inc                  T4 2023 Apple Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          EXPE.O      Expedia Group Inc          T3 2023 Expedia Group Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          BKNG.O      Booking Holdings Inc       T3 2023 Booking Holdings Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          LNT.O       Alliant Energy Corp        T3 2023 Alliant Energy Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          MSI         Motorola Solutions Inc     Communiqué de presse du troisième
                                                                   trimestre 2023 de Motorola Solutions Inc
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          FRT         Federal Realty Investment  T3 2023 Communiqué de presse de Federal
                                        Trust                      Realty Investment Trust
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          MNST.O      Monster Beverage Corp      T3 2023 Monster Beverage Corp Communiqué
                                                                   de presse
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          SBAC.O      SBA Communications Corp    T3 2023 SBA Communications Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          LYV         Live Nation Entertainment  T3 2023 Live Nation Entertainment Inc
                                        Inc                        Communiqué de presse
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          ED          Consolidated Edison Inc    T3 2023 Consolidated Edison Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          FTNT.O      Fortinet Inc               T3 2023 Fortinet Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          MCHP.O      Microchip Technology Inc   T2 2024 Microchip Technology Inc
                                                                   Earnings Release
 02-nov-2023   AMC          PARA.O      Paramount Global           T3 2023 Paramount Global Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          SWKS.O      Skyworks Solutions Inc     T4 2023 Skyworks Solutions Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          REG.O       Regency Centers Corp       T3 2023 Regency Centers Corp Communiqué
                                                                   de presse
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          PODD.O      Insulet Corp               T3 2023 Insulet Corp Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          VTR         Ventas Inc                 Communiqué de presse du troisième
                                                                   trimestre 2023 de Ventas Inc
 02-Nov-2023   AMC          AES         AES Corp                   T3 2023 AES Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          SBUX.O      Starbucks Corp             T4 2023 Starbucks Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          ROK         Rockwell Automation Inc    T4 2023 Rockwell Automation Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-nov-2023   BMO          NRG         NRG Energy Inc             T3 2023 NRG Energy Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          BWA         Borgwarner Inc             T3 2023 Borgwarner Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          PPL         PPL Corp                   T3 2023 PPL Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          HWM         Howmet Aerospace Inc       T3 2023 Howmet Aerospace Inc Communiqué
                                                                   de presse
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          HII         Huntington Ingalls         T3 2023 Huntington Ingalls Industries
                                        Industries Inc             Inc Communiqué de presse
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          EPAM        Epam Systems Inc           T3 2023 Epam Systems Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          BALL        Ball Corp                  T3 2023 Ball Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          COR         Cencora Inc                T4 2023 Cencora Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          COP         Conocophillips             T3 2023 Conocophillips Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          PNW         Pinnacle West Capital      T3 2023 Pinnacle West Capital Corp
                                        Corp                       Communiqué de presse
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          IRM         Iron Mountain Inc          T3 2023 Iron Mountain Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          PH          Parker-Hannifin Corp       T1 2024 Parker-Hannifin Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          PWR         Quanta Services Inc        T3 2023 Quanta Services Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          MRNA.O      Moderna Inc                T3 2023 Moderna Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          ICE         Intercontinental Exchange  T3 2023 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
                                        Inc                        Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          CMI         Cummins Inc                T3 2023 Cummins Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          SEE         Sealed Air Corp            T3 2023 Sealed Air Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          BAX         Baxter International Inc   T3 2023 Baxter International Inc
                                                                   Communiqué de presse
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          FOXA.O      Fox Corp                   T1 2024 Fox Corp Earnings Release
 02-nov-2023   BMO          BR          Broadridge Financial       T1 2024 Broadridge Financial Solutions
                                        Solutions Inc              Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          REGN.O      Regeneron Pharmaceuticals  T3 2023 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
                                        Inc                        Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          EXC.O       Exelon Corp                T3 2023 Exelon Corp Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          TFX         Teleflex Inc               T3 2023 Teleflex Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          LLY         Eli Lilly and Co           T3 2023 Eli Lilly and Co Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          MAR.O       Marriott International     T3 2023 Marriott International Inc
                                        Inc                        Communiqué de presse
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          SPGI        S&P Global Inc             T3 2023 S&P Global Inc Communiqué de
                                                                   presse
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          TAP         Molson Coors Beverage Co   T3 2023 Molson Coors Beverage Co
                                                                   Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          CI          Groupe Cigna               T3 2023 Cigna Group Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          AEP.O       American Electric Power    T3 2023 American Electric Power Company
                                        Company Inc                Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          ZTS         Zoetis Inc                 T3 2023 Zoetis Inc Earnings Release
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          XRAY.O      DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc        T3 2023 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Communiqué
                                                                   de presse
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          TRGP        Targa Resources Corp       T3 2023 Targa Resources Corp Earnings
                                                                   Release
 02-Nov-2023   07:30        SO          Southern Co                Communiqué de presse du troisième
                                                                   trimestre 2023 de Southern Co
 02-Nov-2023   07:00        DUK         Duke Energy Corp           Communiqué de presse du troisième
                                                                   trimestre 2023 de Duke Energy Corp
 02-Nov-2023   BMO          APTV        Aptiv PLC                  T3 2023 Aptiv PLC Communiqué de presse
 03-Nov-2023   AMC          ES          Eversource Energy          T3 2023 Communiqué de presse
                                                                   d'Eversource Energy
 03-Nov-2023   BMO          IT          Gartner Inc                T3 2023 Gartner Inc Earnings Release
 03-Nov-2023   BMO          CAH         Cardinal Health Inc        T1 2024 Cardinal Health Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 03-Nov-2023   BMO          CHD         Church & Dwight Co Inc     T3 2023 Church & Dwight Co Inc
                                                                   Communiqué de presse
 03-Nov-2023   BMO          D           Dominion Energy Inc        T3 2023 Dominion Energy Inc Earnings
                                                                   Release
 03-Nov-2023   07:00        SRE         Sempra                     Publication des résultats de Sempra
                                                                   Energy pour le troisième trimestre 2023
 
** Toutes les heures sont indiquées en U.S. EDT, ou AMC - 'After U.S. Market Close', ou BMO - 'Before U.S.
Market Opens', ou DBH - 'During U.S. business hours', ou en blanc si non connu.

** Ce journal ne fournit pas les chiffres de l'estimation du bénéfice par action. Ces chiffres peuvent être
récupérés à partir d'Eikon.

Etapes à suivre dans Eikon pour récupérer l'estimation du BPA

Indicateur Eikon-> Guide des actions-> Indices principaux-> S&P 500-> Événements-> Sélectionner les types
d'événements-> Sélectionner la société-> Estimations

Valeurs associées

S&P 500 INDEX
CBOE -0.48%


