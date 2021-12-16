Inventiva to present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York), December 16, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, has been invited to present a corporate overview, followed by a Q&A session, and will engage, with Inventiva’s leadership team, in 1x1 investor meetings at the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference, being held virtually on January 10-13, 2022.