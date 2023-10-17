 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Intervest Offices & Warehouses SA: Communiqué de presse – Persbericht - Press release
information fournie par GlobeNewswire17/10/2023 à 18:30

Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d’Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant l’annonce d’une offre publique d'acquisition volontaire conditionnelle sur la totalité de ses actions en circulation par TPG.

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses’ latest press release regarding the announcement of a conditional voluntary public tender offer on all its outstanding shares by TPG.

Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de aankondiging van een voorwaardelijk vrijwillig openbaar overnamebod op al haar uitstaande aandelen door TPG.

Pièces jointes


© GlobeNewswire

