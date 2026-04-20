Immobilière Dassault: revenus locatifs T1 grimpent 17,4% à 9,3 M€

* Immobilière Dassault a publié des revenus locatifs T1 2026 en hausse de 17,4% à 9,3 M€. * À périmètre constant, revenus locatifs ressortent à 7,8 M€, en baisse de 0,75%. * Taux d’occupation au 31 mars 2026 à 93,3%, contre 93,2% au 31 décembre 2025. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Immobilière Dassault SA published the original content used to generate this news brief via Business Wire (Ref. ID: 20260420915814) on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
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