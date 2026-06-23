GUILLEMOT CORPORATION : Évolution de la gouvernance à compter du 23 juin 2026

Guillemot Corporation S.A., a leading player in gaming accessories and digital audio, today announces a change in its governance following the accidental passing of Claude Guillemot on June 19, 2026.



This exceptional and unprecedented situation has required the Company to take the necessary steps, in accordance with its governance rules, to ensure an orderly succession within its Board of Directors, with a view to maintaining business continuity.



At a meeting on June 23, 2026, the Board agreed to appoint Christian Guillemot as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective June 23, 2026, for the remainder of his term of office as a director.