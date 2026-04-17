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Guillemot Brothers, linked to Ubisoft deputy CEO Christian Guillemot, buys 378.126 EUR stake
information fournie par Reuters 17/04/2026 à 18:10

* Ubisoft disclosed Guillemot Brothers Ltd, linked to deputy CEO Christian Guillemot, bought 79 889 Ubisoft shares at an aggregated price of 4,73 Euro per share on Euronext Paris. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Ubisoft Entertainment SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 17, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/386AEE42967EF2A3BF3484ACE330865E21CD4D40

Valeurs associées

UBISOFT
5,070 EUR Euronext Paris +6,85%
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