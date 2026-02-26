 Aller au contenu principal
Getlink vise un dividende de €1 par action en 2030
information fournie par Reuters 26/02/2026 à 07:17

Getlink SE GETP.PA :

* CIBLE D'EBITDA CONSOLIDÉ DE 1 MD D'EUROS À L'HORIZON 2030

* CIBLE UNE AUGMENTATION PROGRESSIVE DE DIVIDENDE DE 0.05 EURO PAR ACTION PAR AN AU COURS DES CINQ PROCHAINES ANNÉES POUR ATTEINDRE 1 EURO PAR ACTION EN 2030

* SE PRÉPARE À UNE HAUSSE DE 10 MILLIONS DU NOMBRE DE PASSAGERS DES LIGNES À GRANDE VITESSE COMPARÉ À 2025

Texte original nBw6kd5BXa Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur GETP.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

Dividendes
Résultats d'entreprise

Valeurs associées

GETLINK
17,950 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%
