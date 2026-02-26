Getlink vise un dividende de €1 par action en 2030

Getlink SE GETP.PA :
* CIBLE D'EBITDA CONSOLIDÉ DE 1 MD D'EUROS À L'HORIZON 2030
* CIBLE UNE AUGMENTATION PROGRESSIVE DE DIVIDENDE DE 0.05 EURO PAR ACTION PAR AN AU COURS DES CINQ PROCHAINES ANNÉES POUR ATTEINDRE 1 EURO PAR ACTION EN 2030
* SE PRÉPARE À UNE HAUSSE DE 10 MILLIONS DU NOMBRE DE PASSAGERS DES LIGNES À GRANDE VITESSE COMPARÉ À 2025
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
