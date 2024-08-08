Getlink-LeShuttle Freight a transporté 101.920 camions en juillet

Getlink SE GETP.PA :
* TRAFICS NAVETTES DU MOIS DE JUILLET 2024
* EN JUILLET 2024, LESHUTTLE FREIGHT A TRANSPORTÉ 101.920 CAMIONS, EN HAUSSE DE 4% PAR RAPPORT AU MOIS DE JUILLET 2023
* DEPUIS LE 1ER JANVIER, CE SONT PLUS DE 703.000 CAMIONS QUI ONT TRAVERSÉ LA MANCHE À BORD DES NAVETTES
* LESHUTTLE A TRANSPORTÉ 258.375 VÉHICULES DE TOURISME AU MOIS DE JUILLET, EN BAISSE DE 2% PAR RAPPORT À JUILLET 2023
* PLUS DE 1.226.000 VÉHICULES DE TOURISME ONT AINSI ÉTÉ TRANSPORTÉS DEPUIS LE 1ER JANVIER
