Getlink-LeShuttle Freight a transporté 101.920 camions en juillet
information fournie par Reuters 08/08/2024 à 08:11

Getlink SE GETP.PA :

* TRAFICS NAVETTES DU MOIS DE JUILLET 2024

* EN JUILLET 2024, LESHUTTLE FREIGHT A TRANSPORTÉ 101.920 CAMIONS, EN HAUSSE DE 4% PAR RAPPORT AU MOIS DE JUILLET 2023

* DEPUIS LE 1ER JANVIER, CE SONT PLUS DE 703.000 CAMIONS QUI ONT TRAVERSÉ LA MANCHE À BORD DES NAVETTES

* LESHUTTLE A TRANSPORTÉ 258.375 VÉHICULES DE TOURISME AU MOIS DE JUILLET, EN BAISSE DE 2% PAR RAPPORT À JUILLET 2023

* PLUS DE 1.226.000 VÉHICULES DE TOURISME ONT AINSI ÉTÉ TRANSPORTÉS DEPUIS LE 1ER JANVIER

Texte original sur Workspace Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur GETP.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

Valeurs associées

GETLINK (ex: EUROTUNNEL)
15,80 EUR Euronext Paris -0,91%
