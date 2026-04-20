GEST INVEST, linked to Foncière INEA CEO Philippe Rosio, buys EUR 5,2 million shares

* Foncière INEA disclosed that GEST INVEST, a civil company linked to CEO Philippe Rosio, bought 150 Foncière INEA shares at an aggregated price of 34,5 Euro on Euronext Paris. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Foncière INEA SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

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