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GEST INVEST, linked to Foncière INEA CEO Philippe Rosio, buys EUR 5,2 million shares
information fournie par Reuters 20/04/2026 à 18:16

* Foncière INEA disclosed that GEST INVEST, a civil company linked to CEO Philippe Rosio, bought 150 Foncière INEA shares at an aggregated price of 34,5 Euro on Euronext Paris. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Foncière INEA SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/5480AFD1A7F6F2E60B2CADD68B9ED3B47DF95221

Valeurs associées

FONCIERE INEA
34,400 EUR Euronext Paris +1,18%
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1 commentaire

  • 18:33

    AI à la noix .... 150 actions à 34.5 pas 150 000 :D

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