Genfit met à disposition rapport extra-financier 2026 au titre de l’exercice 2025

* Genfit a annoncé mise à disposition rapport extra-financier 2026 (exercice 2025), publié sur site internet (https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=9eQKQytcXd7DoasyuiNhA4iEa9RD4xvFh_02qQa6vxXE_YqtLwnaShDD_AxlwR9ZbNhYQvfqOkz6UTZZkAQzsg==).
* Feuille de route ESG 2025 déployée avec environ 30 initiatives impliquant ensemble salariés. * Certification B Corp obtenue en 2025, présentée comme jalon clé exécution stratégie ESG. * Enquête interne annuelle anonyme: participation proche 90%, niveaux de satisfaction élevés sur critères évalués. * Index égalité femmes-hommes maintenu à 88, niveau stable sur un an. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Genfit SA published the original content used to generate this news brief via GlobeNewswire (Ref. ID: 202604201200OMX_____CNEWS_EN_GNW1001176806_en) on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
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