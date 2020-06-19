Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client GB-Le ministère de la Défense confie la Gestion de son centre de services II à Capgemini Reuters • 19/06/2020 à 08:38









19 juin (Reuters) - * LE MINISTÈRE DE LA DÉFENSE DU ROYAUME-UNI CONFIE LA GESTION DE SON CENTRE DE SERVICES IT À CAPGEMINI (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées CAPGEMINI Euronext Paris +0.18%