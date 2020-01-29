Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Fleury Michon-CA à €199,8 mlns au T4, résultat net dégradé en 2019 Reuters • 29/01/2020 à 18:01









29 janvier (Reuters) - Fleury Michon SA FLMI.PA : * FLEURY MICHON-LE CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DU 4ÈME TRIMESTRE 2019 S'ÉTABLIT À €199,8 MLNS, SOIT +10,8% PAR RAPPORT À L'EXERCICE PRÉCÉDENT, ET +3,2% À PÉRIMÈTRE CONSTANT * FLEURY MICHON-LE RÉSULTAT NET 2019 DEVRAIT ÊTRE FORTEMENT DÉGRADÉ PAR DES PROVISIONS, DÉPRÉCIATIONS COMPLÉMENTAIRES ET AUTRES ÉLÉMENTS EXCEPTIONNELS Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur FLMI.PA

Valeurs associées FLEURY MICHON Euronext Paris +0.67%