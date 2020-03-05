Fitch note le fonds Lyxor Euro 6M 'Af'/'S1'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings-London-March 05:

Fitch Ratings attribue au fonds Lyxor Euro 6M une note de qualité de crédit de 'Af' et une note de sensibilité au risque de marché de 'S1'. Le fonds est géré par Lyxor Asset Management (une filiale de la Société Générale).

L'octroi de la note de 'Af' est motivé par la bonne qualité de crédit du fonds, mesurée par son "Weighted Average Rating Factor" (WARF) et par sa sensibilité limitée aux scénarios de stress test de Fitch.

La note de sensibilité au risque de marché de 'S1' reflète la très faible sensibilité du fonds aux risques de taux d'intérêt et de spread, comme en témoigne son profil de courte maturité.

FONDAMENTAUX DES NOTES

Une qualité de crédit élevée

La qualité de crédit moyenne du fonds est élevée. Le WARF était de 0,93 à fin décembre 2019, ce qui se situe dans la fourchette de notation 'AAf'. Cependant, Fitch a décidé d'attribuer une note de qualité du crédit de 'Af' afin de refléter au mieux la flexibilité dont le fonds dispose, de par ses règles de gestion. En effet, le fonds à la possibilité d'accroître son allocation en titres de qualité inférieure ou de plus longue maturité.

Le fonds investit dans des obligations d'entreprises et souveraines, à taux fixe et flottant, libellées en euros et avec une notation minimum de 'BBB-'. Le fonds peut investir jusqu'à 10% de son actif dans des fonds monétaires. À fin décembre 2019, environ 67% des actifs du fonds étaient notés dans la catégorie 'BBB', le solde étant composé de titres ayant une meilleure qualité de crédit.

Une Faible Sensibilité au Risque de Marché

Le fonds est très peu exposé aux risques de taux d'intérêt et de spread. Le risque de taux d'intérêt est géré avec une duration maximale de six mois et est généralement maintenu à un niveau inférieur, conformément aux règles de gestion internes. Ainsi, à fin décembre 2019, le fonds avait une maturité moyenne pondérée (WAM) de 102 jours, largement inférieure à la duration maximale. La WAM est considérée comme un proxy de la duration.

La très faible sensibilité du fonds au risque de spread est soulignée par une durée de vie moyenne pondérée (WAL) de 321 jours avec environ 68% de l'actif total arrivant à échéance dans l'année. Le facteur de risque de marché (MRF) résultant est de 0,91 à fin décembre 2019, ce qui place le fonds à un niveau de notation de sensibilité au risque de marché de 'S1' (0 à 2). La WAL du portefeuille est limitée à 18 mois et la maturité légale des obligations en portefeuille est limitée à trois ans.

Profil du fonds

Lancé en 2018, Lyxor Euro 6M est un compartiment de la Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor Investment Funds domiciliée au Luxembourg, conforme à la directive UCITS. A fin 2019, le fonds comptait 1.5 milliard d'euros. Le fonds dispose d'un délai de règlement-livraison à J+1.

SOCIETE DE GESTION

Lyxor est une société de gestion d'actifs, filiale à 100% de Société Générale (A/Stable/F1), créée en 1998. A fin 2020, la société comptait environ 168 milliards d'euros d'actifs sous gestion et conseil. Lyxor fournit des produits et des solutions personnalisées en ETF et gestion indicielle, en stratégies d'investissement actives et en multigestion.

SENSIBILITÉ DES NOTES

Des changements importants quant à la qualité du portefeuille et à son profil de risque pourraient influencer les notes du fonds. La notation attribuée par Fitch s'appuient sur certains facteurs clés. Si ces derniers venaient à évoluer négativement, la notation globale du fonds pourrait être dégradée. Par exemple, une détérioration de la qualité du portefeuille entraînant une déviation de la WARF au-delà du niveau 'Af' pourrait conduire à une baisse de la notation de qualité de crédit du fonds.

En raison d'une faible sensibilité du fonds aux risques de taux d'intérêt et de spread, Fitch estime peu probable l'abaissement de la notation concernant la sensibilité au risque de marché.

Lyxor Euro 6M; International Fund Credit Quality Rating; New Rating; Af

----; Fund Market Risk Sensitivity Ratings; New Rating; S1

Contacts:

Primary Rating Analyst

Cedric Verone,

Analyst

+44 20 3530 1831

Fitch Ratings Ltd

30 North Colonnade, Canary Wharf

London E14 5GN

Secondary Rating Analyst

Alastair Sewell, CFA

Senior Director

+44 20 3530 1147

Committee Chairperson

Abis Soetan,

Director

+44 20 3530 1311

Media Relations: Louisa Williams, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 2452, Email: louisa.williams@thefitchgroup.com.

Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com

Applicable Criteria

Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 22 Jul 2019)

https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/10081933

Additional Disclosures

Solicitation Status

https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/10113071#solicitation

Endorsement Policy

https://www.fitchratings.com/regulatory

ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/UNDERSTANDINGCREDITRATINGS. IN ADDITION, THE FOLLOWING https://www.fitchratings.com/site/dam/jcr:6b03c4cd-611d-47ec-b8f1-183c01b51b08/R ating%20Definitions%20-%203%20May%202019%20v3%206-11-19.pdf DETAILS FITCH'S RATING DEFINITIONS FOR EACH RATING SCALE AND RATING CATEGORIES, INCLUDING DEFINITIONS RELATING TO DEFAULT. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT HTTPS://WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.

Copyright © 2020 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed.

The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers.

For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001

Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO's credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.