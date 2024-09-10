EXOSENS AND THEON INTERNATIONAL FRAME THEIR LONG-TERM COMMERCIAL RELATIONSHIP TO COVER NIGHT VISION DEVICES BUSINESS

Exosens and Theon have signed a multi-year image intensifier tubes delivery agreement for 2025/2026 with an option for 2027 including volumes commitment, covering Theon needs and enabling Exosens to smooth out its operations in an increasing market demand.







Exosens, a high-tech company focused on providing mission and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging devices, today announces the signature of a supply agreement with volumes and notice period commitments, covering two years until end of 2026, with an option for 2027, with Theon, a leading developer and manufacturer of customizable night vision and thermal imaging systems for defense and security applications.







This agreement gives the opportunity to Exosens to further optimize its manufacturing and supply chain operations while strengthening its capability to better respond to the increasing market demand.