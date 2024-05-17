 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
CAC 40
8 158.82
-0.36%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Fermer
CAC 40
8 158.82
-0.36%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

EXCLUSIVE-VW, Renault end talks to develop affordable EV - sources
information fournie par Reuters 17/05/2024 à 13:10

par Gilles Guillaume et Christina Amann

Volkswagen has walked away from talks with Renault to jointly develop an affordable electric version of the Twingo car, two sources familiar with the situation said, a setback for the EU carmakers' efforts to fend off Chinese rivals with cheaper cars.

The collapse of negotiations would mean the German carmaker

VOWG_p.DE will now have to go it alone in developing its own affordable EV. Renault RENA.PA will continue designing its own electric Twingo, scheduled to hit the market in 2026.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume in Paris and Christina Amann in Berlin; Editing by Sharon Singleton Editing by Josephine Mason)

Valeurs associées

RENAULT
Euronext Paris -0.50%
VOLKSWAG.SICO.PRIV
Euronext Paris +0.76%
VOLKSWAGEN VZ
XETRA -0.08%
© 2024 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank