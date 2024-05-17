EXCLUSIVE-VW, Renault end talks to develop affordable EV - sources

par Gilles Guillaume et Christina Amann
Volkswagen has walked away from talks with Renault to jointly develop an affordable electric version of the Twingo car, two sources familiar with the situation said, a setback for the EU carmakers' efforts to fend off Chinese rivals with cheaper cars.
The collapse of negotiations would mean the German carmaker
VOWG_p.DE will now have to go it alone in developing its own affordable EV. Renault RENA.PA will continue designing its own electric Twingo, scheduled to hit the market in 2026.
(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume in Paris and Christina Amann in Berlin; Editing by Sharon Singleton Editing by Josephine Mason)
0 commentaire
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer