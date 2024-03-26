 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Plus de 40 000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
CAC 40
8 169.93
+0.22%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Fermer
CAC 40
8 169.93
+0.22%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

Eutelsat OneWeb signe un accord pluriannuel avec Sat One
information fournie par Reuters26/03/2024 à 11:34

Eutelsat Communications SA ETL.PA :

* EUTELSAT ONEWEB ET SAT ONE S'ASSOCIENT POUR PROPOSER LA CONNECTIVITÉ AUX ENTREPRISES ET AUX ACTEURS DU MARITIME EN AUSTRALIE ET EN NOUVELLE-ZÉLANDE

* ACCORD PLURIANNUEL PORTANT SUR PLUSIEURS MILLIONS DE DOLLARS

Texte original sur Workspace ....nBw1FRxza Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ETL.PA

(Bureau de Gdansk)

Valeurs associées

EUTELSAT COMMUNIC.
Euronext Paris -0.85%
© 2024 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank