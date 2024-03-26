Eutelsat OneWeb signe un accord pluriannuel avec Sat One

Eutelsat Communications SA ETL.PA :
* EUTELSAT ONEWEB ET SAT ONE S'ASSOCIENT POUR PROPOSER LA CONNECTIVITÉ AUX ENTREPRISES ET AUX ACTEURS DU MARITIME EN AUSTRALIE ET EN NOUVELLE-ZÉLANDE
* ACCORD PLURIANNUEL PORTANT SUR PLUSIEURS MILLIONS DE DOLLARS
Texte original sur Workspace ....nBw1FRxza Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ETL.PA
(Bureau de Gdansk)
