Engie pourrait ouvrir le capital de ses réseaux gaziers-DG

PARIS, 27 février (Reuters) - Claire Waysand, directrice générale par intérim d'Engie ENGIE.PA , a déclaré jeudi que: * ENGIE EST OUVERT À UNE ÉVOLUTION DE SES RÉSEAUX GAZIERS, DE TYPE OUVERTURE DE CAPITAL * DES DIFFICULTÉS D'APPROVISIONNEMENT LIÉES AU CORONAVIRUS POURRAIENT ENTRAÎNER DES RETARDS DE CERTAINS PROJETS D'ÉNERGIES RENOUVELABLES DU GROUPE Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ENGIE.PA (Benjamin Mallet)

Valeurs associées ENGIE Euronext Paris -4.78%