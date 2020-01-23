Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Engie annonce avoir remporté un appel d'offres au Brésil Reuters • 23/01/2020 à 08:31









23 janvier (Reuters) - Engie ENGIE.PA annonce jeudi dans un communiqué : * AVOIR REMPORTÉ UN APPEL D'OFFRES POUR L'ACQUISITION D'UN PROJET DE CONCESSION DE 30 ANS AU BRÉSIL * LE COÛT TOTAL DE L'INVESTISSEMENT DANS LE PROJET DEVRAIT S'ÉLEVER À 750 MILLIONS D'EUROS Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ENGIE.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées ENGIE Euronext Paris +0.03%