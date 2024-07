Egypt targets $7.95 bln in petroleum exports in 2024/25 from $10.22 bln in 2023/24 - statement

Egypt's cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday it targets petroleum exports worth $7.950 billion in the fiscal year 2024-2025, while its petroleum exports reached $10.22 billion in the fiscal year 2023/24.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Moamen Atallah, writing by Yomna Ehab. Editing by Jane Merriman)