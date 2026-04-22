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EDUFORM’ACTION annonce mise à disposition rapport financier annuel 2025
information fournie par Reuters 22/04/2026 à 20:14

* Eduform’Action a publié communiqué de mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel 2025, couvrant exercice clos au 31 décembre 2025.

* Document consultable en ligne via rubrique investisseurs : https://eduformaction.fr/investisseurs. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. EDUFORM'ACTION SA published the original content used to generate this news brief on April 22, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT) Original Document: https://docs.publicnow.com/3F31D246851C201985D959C9F57B08023586465B

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