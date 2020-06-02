Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client EDF a notifié la résiliation des contrats Arenh à Alpiq, Gazel et Total Direct Energie Reuters • 02/06/2020 à 19:54









2 juin (Reuters) - * EDF A NOTIFIÉ MARDI LA RÉSILIATION DES CONTRATS ARENH LA LIANT AUX FOURNISSEURS D'ÉNERGIE ALPIQ, GAZEL ET TOTAL DIRECT ENERGIE

Valeurs associées EDF Euronext Paris +3.69%