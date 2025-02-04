ECONOCOM : Gather with Econocom Confirms Major Presence at ISE 2025, Announcing Top AV Innovations for Corporate, Retail and Hospitality Sectors

Press release

Barcelona, 4th February 2025

For immediate release

Gather with Econocom Confirms Major Presence at ISE 2025, Announcing Top AV Innovations for Corporate, Retail and Hospitality Sectors

[Barcelona, Spain], [04/02/2025] – Gather with Econocom confirmed today its prominent participation in Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025, the leading professional AV and systems integration show in Europe. Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to the industry, Gather with Econocom is deploying a team of more than 100 specialists and executives to highlight its expertise in cutting-edge audiovisual (AV) solutions.

As Europe's leading AV solutions provider—backed by over €250 million in revenue—Gather with Econocom will announce its broad capabilities in product delivery, installation, content creation, and ongoing support for clients in 95 countries and territories. This substantial on-site presence underlines its strategy to remain the front-runner of AV technology, serving a wide range of industries, including corporate spaces, hospitality, retail, health and wellbeing, events and the public sector.

“We are proud to support ISE 2025 by strengthening our presence at the industry's most important meeting point like never before. As Europe's No.1 AV solutions provider, Gather with Econocom is mobilizing over 100 representatives at the event, while identifying state-of-the-art AV innovations for our clients to succeed”- says Israel García, global director for Gather's brand. “Our teams have successfully delivered digital renewal projects, reshaping corporate workspaces for top-tier organizations worldwide. As we continue to grow, our mission remains clear: to provide comprehensive cutting-edge AV solutions that keep our customers ahead of the curve.”

“Liked by Gather”: Spotlight on Top AV Innovations

Among the highlights of Gather's ISE showcase will be the reveal of “Liked by Gather,” a curated selection of this year's most groundbreaking AV products and technologies. From immersive displays to advanced software solutions, these innovations will set the future of digital transformation across industries, ranging from entertainment to corporate environments.

During ISE 2025, Gather with Econocom will share real-time updates on key manufacturers' innovations and strategic partnerships through its official Social Media Channels.

About Gather with Econocom

Gather with Econocom is Europe's leading provider of comprehensive AV solutions, partnering with cutting-edge manufacturers and software developers worldwide. Backed by the expansive resources of Econocom and surpassing €250 million in revenue in 2024 in Europe, Gather delivers end-to-end services—from product procurement and installation to content creation and after-sales support. With a proven track record in large-scale digital transformations across 90 countries and territories, Gather with Econocom remains at the forefront of audiovisual innovation.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for the digital transformation of firms. Its solutions focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage. These solutions cover the full range of expert responsibilities needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing and leasing, equipment customization and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of devices at the end of their lifespan.

Present in 16 countries and with more than 8,800 employees, Econocom reported revenue of €2,681 billion in 2023. The group is listed on Euronext in Brussels on the Tech Leaders, Bel Small and Family Business indices.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com