EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP : ROMAN YAREMCHUK LOANED TO OL WITH PURCHASE OPTION

2 February 2026 – 6.00 pm

Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to announce the arrival of Ukrainian international striker Roman Yaremchuk until June 30, 2026, on a loan deal worth €1.5 million, with a purchase option set at €5 million.

Born in 1995 in Lviv, Roman Yaremchuk has proven experience at the highest level. Trained in Ukraine, he began his professional career at Dynamo Kyiv in 2016, before establishing himself at KAA Gent between 2017 and 2021, where he scored 61 goals in 152 matches.

After spells at Benfica Lisbon and then Club Brugge, Roman Yaremchuk was loaned to Valencia CF, before joining Olympiacos in 2024, where he won three trophies (League, National Cup and Super Cup). A regular performer at the top level for several seasons, he has made more than 400 professional appearances, including 65 caps for the Ukrainian national team, with whom he notably took part in the latest qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

With 117 career goals to his name, the 1.91m-tall striker joins OL to strengthen the attacking line and bring his solid experience to Paulo Fonseca, ahead of a busy period marked by the overlap of three competitions.

"I am really very happy to be here and to reunite with Clinton (Mata), with whom I played in Bruges. I also know Paulo Fonseca well. The atmosphere at Groupama Stadium last night immediately made an impression on me, and I already can't wait to play in front of all the supporters."

