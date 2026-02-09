DELFINGEN : Revenue of EUR 400.3m in 2025, in line with the Group's expectations

Press release

Revenue of €400.3m in 2025, in line with the Group's expectations

At constant exchange rates, and excluding the voluntary termination of non-contributory contracts in the fluid transfer tubing activity, business was stable

Confirmation of annual target for current operating margin of over 7%

Confirmation of a significant reduction in the leverage ratio

ANTEUIL , 9 th February 2026 - The DELFINGEN Group, a world leader in cable protection solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors, has published its revenue for the 2025 financial year.

In € millions

unaudited Q4 12 months 2024 2025 Δ Δ

CER 2024 2025 Δ Δ

CER Automotive 83.9 76.2 -9.1% -4.1% 356.4 333.4 -6.4% -4.1% Industry 15.1 13.4 -11.3% -5.3% 67.4 66.8 -0.8% +1.8% Total 98.8 89.6 -9.4% -4.4% 423.7 400.3 -5.5% -3.1%

CER = At constant exchange rates.

Commenting, Gérald Streit, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Delfingen, said:

“Despite a persistently demanding market environment, marked by pressure on prices and an unfavourable currency effect, the Group reached the milestones it had set itself for the year. In addition to business activity being in line with our expectations, the performance achieved in terms of profitability is a major source of satisfaction. With a current operating margin expected to exceed 7%, Delfingen has demonstrated its ability to execute its strategy rigorously. This performance reflects the commitment and professionalism of our teams and sends a strong signal to all our stakeholders – customers, partners and shareholders – on the solidity of our business model, the relevance of our expertise, and our ability to create sustainable value.”

In fourth-quarter 2025, against the backdrop of a contrasted global economic environment, DELFINGEN posted revenue of €89.6m, down 9.4%, including a strongly unfavourable currency effect of 5.0% linked to the €/$ exchange rate over the quarter. At constant exchange rates, sales for the final quarter were down 4.4%.

Total revenue for the 2025 financial year came out at €400.3m, in line with the Group's expectations for the year, despite an unfavourable currency effect, which weighed on Group sales by €10.2m. At constant exchange rates, and adjusted for the impact of the termination of fluid transfer tubing (FTT) contracts decided as part of the IMPULSE 2026 strategic plan, revenue in 2025 would have been comparable to that in 2024.

For full-year 2025, Group sales were driven by the Textiles business, up 7.3%, with growth across all regions. This business is benefiting from the relocation of part of its production to China and India, bringing it closer to its customers, as part of the IMPULSE 2026 plan. The Textiles business now accounts for 20% of Group revenue, confirming its status as a solid growth driver for the Group.

In the Americas, the decline in revenue was mainly due to the termination of the least profitable FTT contracts (down 49% on a like-for-like basis), for a total of €12m.

Industrial market revenue increased slightly in FY 2025 at constant exchange rates, even before the implementation of the strategy that will enable the Group to enter a new cycle of qualitative operational and financial growth.

Trend in consolidated revenue by geographical area

In € millions

unaudited Q4 12 months 2024 2025 Δ Δ

at CER 2024 2025 Δ Δ

at CER Europe - Africa 48.6 45.4 -6.4% -5.5% 204.3 197.3 -3.4% -3.4% North & South America 35.6 29.6 -16.7% -8.4% 162.1 143.3 -11.6% -7.6% Asia 14.7 14.5 -2.0% +9.0% 57.4 59.7 +4.1% +10.1% Total 98.8 89.6 -9.4% -4.4% 423.7 400.3 -5.5% -3.1%

Confirmation of target for current operating margin in 2025

With business activity in line with expectations and the rigorous execution of the IMPULSE 2026 plan, Delfingen is reaffirming its confidence in achieving a current operating margin of over 7% in 2025.

This rise in profitability should be accompanied by an increase in cash generation and a significant reduction in debt leverage, thereby strengthening the Group's financial structure.

For 2026, in a context that remains uncertain, Delfingen anticipates stable turnover at constant exchange rates, prioritising value over volume, which should enable a further improvement in profitability and a further reduction in debt.

Furthermore, in 2026, Delfingen will continue its strategy of strengthening its presence in industrial markets with higher added value.

À propos de DELFINGEN

Delfingen est le leader mondial dans les solutions de protection des câblages électriques en environnement contraignant pour différents types d'industries (automobile, robotique, énergies, …).

Entreprise familiale de plus de 70 ans d'histoire, le Groupe compte 3 800 collaborateurs et rayonne à travers le monde, au plus près de ses clients, fort de ses 40 implantations dans 20 pays sur 4 continents : Amériques, Europe, Afrique et Asie.

Delfingen s'inscrit au cœur des enjeux stratégiques de ses marchés : électrification, connectivité, sécurité et exigences environnementales.

Delfingen est coté sur le marché Euronext Growth Paris (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) et est membre de l'association MiddleNext.



DELFINGEN

Christophe CLERC

Vice-Président Exécutif - Finances

cclerc@delfingen.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Benjamin LEHARI

Relations investisseurs

benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)6 30 93 72

SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN

Isabelle DRAY

Relations Presse

isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com

T. +33 (0)6 85 36 85 11