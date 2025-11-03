DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Q3 2025 revenue

PRESS RELEASE

Anteuil, November 3rd, 2025

Q3 2025 revenue

• Solid performance of commercial activity

Outlook for 2025

• Current operating margin above 7%

• Significant reduction in debt leverage

DELFINGEN, a global leader in electrical cable protection solutions for the automotive and industrial markets, is reporting its revenue for Q3 2025.

In € millions unaudited Q3 9 months 2024 2025 Δ Δ organic 2024 2025 Δ Δ organic

Industry 15.5 16.9 +8.9% +13.2% 52.3 53.4 +2.2% +3.9%

Automotive 84.6 78.6 -7.2% -3.7% 272.5 257.2 -5.6% -4.1%

Total 100.1 95.4 -4.7% -1.1% 324.8 310.6 -4.4% -2.8%

Revenue in the third quarter of 2025 came to €95.4 million, down -4.7% on the third quarter of 2024. This decrease factors in the deliberate termination of non-contributory contracts in the fluid transfer tubing (FTT) business, the restructuring of which is part of the IMPULSE 2026 plan. At constant exchange rates, the decrease was just -1.1%. When we exclude the impact of the decision to terminate the FTT contracts to help improve operating margin, activity for the quarter would have increased by +4.0%.

Activity was driven by continued strong growth in Asia and the recovery in sales in Europe. Activity for the industrial market saw a return to good sales momentum during the quarter.

Revenue for the first nine months of the year came to €310.6 million, a decrease of -4.4%. At constant exchange rates, the decrease was -2.8%. When we exclude the impact of the decision to terminate the FTT contracts to help improve operating margin, sales growth would have been +0.6%.

In € millions Unaudited Q3 9 months 2024 2025 Δ Δ organic 2024 2025 Δ Δ organic

Europe - Africa 45.6 46.2 +1.3% +1.7% 155.8 151.8 -2.5% -2.7%

Americas 39.7 34.7 -12.7% -6.8% 126.5 113.6 -10.2% -7.3%

Asia 14.8 14.6 -1.7% +6.4% 42.6 45.2 +6.1% +10.4%

Total 100.1 95.4 -4.7% -1.1% 324.8 310.6 -4.4% -2.8%

Outlook

Since the beginning of the year, DELFINGEN has demonstrated its ability to adapt to a volatile, uncertain and complex environment while continuing to rigorously roll out its IMPULSE 2026 roadmap. This good execution led to solid performances over the first nine months of 2025.

Thanks to its commercial positions, its global presence, its agile and decentralised organisation and its operational excellence, DELFINGEN intends to seize growth opportunities and speed up both its leadership and its diversification into higher value-added markets.

Under current market conditions, DELFINGEN is confident it will achieve a current operating margin of more than 7%, which will be a significant improvement on 2024, combined with an increase in its cash generation and a significant reduction in its debt leverage.

About DELFINGEN ( www.delfingen.com )

DELFINGEN is the world leader in electrical cable protection solutions for different types of industries (automotive, robotics, mining, agriculture, energy, etc.).

A family-owned company, DELFINGEN has 3,800 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 40 offices in 20 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

DELFINGEN is at the heart of strategic challenges in the automotive sector and manufacturing, including electrification, connectivity, safety and environmental standards.

DELFINGEN is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ADEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

DELFINGEN Christophe Clerc Executive Vice President - Finance cclerc@delfingen.com T. +33 (0)3 81 90 73 00 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Investor Relations Benjamin Lehari benjamin.lehari@seitosei-actifin.com T. +33 (0)6 07 30 93 72 SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN Press Relations Isabelle Dray isabelle.dray@seitosei-actifin.com T. +33 (0)6 85 36 85 11

"Safe Harbor" statement

Although DELFINGEN's management believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable at the time of publication of this document, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various elements, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of DELFINGEN, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or projected by said forward-looking statements.