DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : EthiFinance ESG Ratings awards DELFINGEN a bronze medal for its ESG performance in 2022

Anteuil, 30 November 2023

EthiFinance ESG Ratings awards DELFINGEN a bronze medal for its ESG performance in 2022

ESG rating of 57/100 for 2022, up 6 points

9 points above the sector benchmark

DELFINGEN INDUSTRY (DELFINGEN), a global automotive equipment manufacturer and leader in onboard network protection solutions and fluid-transfer tubes, has been recognised by EthiFinance for its robust ESG performance in 2022, winning a bronze medal. The Company obtained a score of 57/100, a clear improvement compared with 2021 (+6 points). It ranked 23 rd out of 100 companies assessed in its sector (consumer discretionary) and 72 nd out of 337 companies assessed in its revenue category (between €150 million and €500 million).

Commenting, Gérald Streit, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DELFINGEN, said: “I am extremely proud of this distinction, which highlights our ethical and responsible policy. As a family-owned company, DELFINGEN combines the daily pursuit of performance, the sustainability of its business activities, the limitation of environmental impacts and deep respect for people. DELFINGEN is committed to sustainable and more responsible mobility.”

EthiFinance ESG Ratings, the non-financial rating agency of the EthiFinance Group, assesses companies according to some 140 criteria divided into four main categories: environment, social, governance, and external stakeholders.

DELFINGEN has also earned two further ratings that demonstrate its determination to integrate all ESG-related issues into its management policy:

a bronze medal from Ecovadis, which assesses the sustainable development performance of suppliers on behalf of contractors;

a C rating from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), for its action against climate change, obtained on the Group's first participation in this ranking. CDP is a not-for-profit organisation that assesses the climate actions of companies worldwide.

About Delfingen ( www.delfingen.com )

Delfingen is a global leader in onboard network protection solutions and fluid transfer tubes in the mobility and industry markets.

A family-owned company dating back more than 70 years, the Group has 4,000 employees and a global presence that ensures proximity to its customers, with 42 offices in 22 countries on four continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Delfingen is at the heart of the new challenges of mobility today and tomorrow: electrification, connectivity, autonomous driving, safety and environmental standards.

Delfingen is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

