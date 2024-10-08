DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : DELFINGEN to present the world premiere of its new range of high carbon footprint reduction products at the IZB trade fair in Germany

Anteuil, October 8, 2024

DELFINGEN to present the world premiere of its new range of high carbon footprint reduction products at the IZB trade fair in Germany

DELFINGEN, world leader in cable protection and a key player in responsible mobility, will be taking part in “IZB 2024” trade show from October 22 to 24, 2024 in Germany.

To mark its 70th anniversary, the company will be presenting a world premiere of innovative products, including its high carbon footprint reduction range.

As a family-owned company, DELFINGEN has established itself as a key partner for automotive manufacturers, parts suppliers and industrial companies worldwide. With 41 sites in 21 countries and 4,000 co-workers, the company is committed to sustainable, responsible mobility.

DELFINGEN will be present at the 12th edition of IZB (Internationale Zuliefererbörse), the international automotive suppliers' trade fair in Wolfsburg, Germany. IZB is one of the largest European events in the sector, bringing together over 900 suppliers from 37 countries every two years, and welcoming over 43,000 visitors. This not-to-be-missed event for automotive suppliers enables the major players to reveal their latest innovations and trends for building the mobility of the future. For DELFINGEN, the show represents the ideal opportunity to demonstrate its expertise in transforming the automotive industry.

DELFINGEN will be presenting four innovations, including a world first:

World premiere: presentation of the brand-new competitive range of plastic and textile products made from recycled materials with a highly reduced carbon footprint;

A range of products to protect electrical wiring specifically for assembly automation.

A complete technological range (textiles, plastics, injected parts) dedicated to vehicle hybridization and electrification;

A range of products offering high fire and dielectric protection, specifically adapted to busbars (metal conductors for high-voltage applications).

You are invited to meet DELFINGEN's technical and sales teams on booth 1305 in Hall 1. DELFINGEN experts will be pleased to welcome you during the event, discuss solutions and answer your questions.