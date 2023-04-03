DELFINGEN INDUSTRY : Delfingen announces two acquisitions in Germany and Korea in the strategic industrial cabling and textile protection markets for Mobility and Industry.

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 03/04/2023

Delfingen announces two acquisitions in Germany and Korea in the strategic industrial cabling and textile protection markets for Mobility and Industry.

Delfingen (Euronext Paris, ISIN code : FR0000054132), automotive supplier, world leader in protection solutions of on-board networks and tubes for fluid transfer, today announced the acquisitions of the companies REIKU et AHN Chem.

Delfingen acquires 85% of Reiku GmbH , a German family-owned company founded in 1969 and located in the town of Wiehl. Specialized in the protection of industrial applications (robotics, automation, ...), Reiku GmbH has 60 employees and has achieved a turnover of 14 million euros in 2022.

This operation allows Delfingen to accelerate its diversification in the field of industrial applications, which is one of its priority development areas. To date, the industrial market represents 14% of the 2022 turnover.

Delfingen acquires 100% of AHN Chem Co. Ldt , a Korean company located in the city of Gyeongsan. Specialized in textile sheaths and heat shields for the protection of electrical harnesses, tubes and hoses, AHN Chem Co. Ldt has 40 employees and achieved a turnover of 3.5 million euros in 2022, up 20%.

This operation will enable Delfingen to strengthen its position with Korean manufacturers and equipment suppliers and to continue its development in its textile expertise, a fast-growing market to address the challenges of new electric and hybrid engines.

These acquisitions are accretive to operating performance of Delfingen and will be consolidated in the accounts as of April 1, 2023. The respective management of the two companies have committed to remain in the new entity.

Gérald Streit, CEO of Delfingen, said: "I am very pleased and proud of the completion of these two acquisitions which are key in accelerating our deployment in strategic and high potential markets of cable protection for both mobility and industry, and in strengthening our geographical positions in Korea and Germany".

About Delfingen ( www.delfingen.com )

Delfingen is an automotive supplier and world leader in on-board network protection solutions and fluid transfer tubes for the mobility and industrial markets.

A family-owned company with more than 70 years of history, the Group has 3,800 employees and operates worldwide, close to its customers, with 38 offices in 21 countries on 4 continents: Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Delfingen is at the heart of the new mobility challenges of today and tomorrow: electrification, connectivity, autonomous driving, safety and environmental requirements.

Delfingen is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (FR0000054132 - ALDEL) and is a member of the MiddleNext association.

Declaration « Safe Harbor »

Although DELFINGEN's management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this document, investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond DELFINGEN's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

