Dassault Aviation-Le CA va baisser en 2020, livraisons de Rafale divisées par 2

27 février (Reuters) - * DASSAULT AVIATION-C.A. 2019 EN HAUSSE DE 44% A 7,3 MDS D'EUROS * DASSAULT AVIATION-RESULTAT NET AJUSTE EN HAUSSE A 814 MLNS CONTRE 681 MLNS UN AN PLUS TÔT * DASSAULT AVIATION-DIVIDENDE EN HAUSSE A 25,4 € / ACTION C. 21,2 € / ACTION AU TITRE DE 2018 * DASSAULT AVIATION PRÉVOIT, EN 2020, LA LIVRAISON DE 40 FALCON (STABLE PAR RAPPORT A 2019) ET DE 13 RAFALE (CONTRE 26 EN 2019) ET UN CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES EN RETRAIT (Rédaction de Paris)

