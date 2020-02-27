Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Dassault Aviation-Le CA va baisser en 2020, livraisons de Rafale divisées par 2
Reuters•27/02/2020 à 07:54
27 février (Reuters) - * DASSAULT AVIATION-C.A. 2019 EN HAUSSE DE 44% A 7,3 MDS D'EUROS * DASSAULT AVIATION-RESULTAT NET AJUSTE EN HAUSSE A 814 MLNS CONTRE 681 MLNS UN AN PLUS TÔT * DASSAULT AVIATION-DIVIDENDE EN HAUSSE A 25,4 € / ACTION C. 21,2 € / ACTION AU TITRE DE 2018 * DASSAULT AVIATION PRÉVOIT, EN 2020, LA LIVRAISON DE 40 FALCON (STABLE PAR RAPPORT A 2019) ET DE 13 RAFALE (CONTRE 26 EN 2019) ET UN CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES EN RETRAIT (Rédaction de Paris)
Valeurs associées
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|0.00%
© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
Mes listes
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
|
valeur
|
dernier
|
var.
Connectez-vous pour gérer vos listes.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer