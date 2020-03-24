Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Coronavirus-Renault interrompt sa production en Amérique latine Reuters • 24/03/2020 à 18:06









24 mars (Reuters) - RENAULT ANNONCE MARDI DANS UN COMMUNIQUÉ: * QU'IL ARRÊTE LES ACTIVITÉS DE PRODUCTION SUR SES SITES INDUSTRIELS EN AMÉRIQUE LATINE * QUE LES SUSPENSIONS D'ACTIVITÉS INDUSTRIELLES CONCERNENT PRÈS DE 9 000 SALARIÉS RÉPARTIS SUR SEPT SITES DANS QUATRE PAYS * QUE LE GROUPE PRÉVOIT DE REDÉMARRER L'ACTIVITÉ DE PRODUCTION DÈS QUE LES CONDITIONS LE PERMETTRONT.

Valeurs associées RENAULT Euronext Paris +17.53%