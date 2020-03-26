Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Coronavirus-Legrand suspend ses objectifs financiers 2020 Reuters • 26/03/2020 à 07:35









26 mars (Reuters) - Legrand LEGD.PA a annoncé jeudi dans un communiqué: * SUSPENDRE SES OBJECTIFS FINANCIERS 2020 EN RAISON DE LA PANDÉMIE DE CORONAVIRUS * LE GROUPE DÉPLOIE DÉJÀ L'ENSEMBLE DES MESURES NÉCESSAIRES À LA PROTECTION DE SON MODÈLE DE DÉVELOPPEMENT RENTABLE ET DURABLE-DIRECTEUR GÉNÉRAL Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur LEGD.PA

Valeurs associées LEGRAND Euronext Paris +1.98%